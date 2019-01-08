docprime.com Expands to 12 States in India

To make healthcare available to all, docprime.com, the latest healthcare venture of Policybazaar Group today announced its expansion to 12 major states of India – Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. With this, docprime.com that already has a strong presence in Delhi and NCR will extend services to 34 cities of the country.

docprime.com, a platform that provides free online consultation and allows patients to book appointments with over 20,000 doctors and 5,000 diagnostic labs at discounted rates across the country will also invest USD 15 million over a period of three years in preventive healthcare.

Ashish Gupta, CEO, docprime.com

According to Ashish Gupta, CEO, docprime.com, “With the ever-increasing burden of lifestyle diseases and other illnesses in India, the only way forward to curb out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for the average Indian is through preventive healthcare. Our latest investment of USD 15 million, will be utilized to encourage people to look after their health proactively with regular health monitoring and preventive actions. For this, the company also plans to expand to 100 cities with 1,00,000 doctors and 20,000 labs in 2019.”

He further added, “docprime.com will spend 40% of the money on educating people, spreading awareness on preventive healthcare and servicing the customers with affordable solutions. It will spend the remaining amount on expanding the business reach and extending the team of specialist doctors for in-house free consultations.”

A highlight feature of the company is its cashless transactions. This means that the customers pay directly at the time of booking an appointment and no extra charge is levied post the doctor’s consultation. It also allows flexibility in rescheduling it and providing 100% refund in case of cancellation. The company is committed to providing best-in-class service to its customers and hence, offers a discount of up to 60% on doctor and lab bookings and up to 80% on health check packages. This is a first and a rare in the healthcare industry.

The company that was launched in August last year is the third venture of the Group which already owns insurtech player PolicyBazaar.com and lending marketplace, Paisabazaar.com. It received initial internal funding of USD 50 million from the parent company Etechaces Marketing and Consulting Private Limited in September. The company also aims to expand B2C business to corporates which will potentially contribute 20-30% to the company's total revenues going forward.

About docprime.com

docprime.com is the latest venture of the Policybazaar Group with an aim to redefine how Indians seek healthcare services. It connects patients with doctors in real time and bridges the gap between need and fulfilment using state-of-the-art technology and a robust offline network. Besides providing free consultation on chat and phone by an in-house team of health experts, it also facilitates the booking of doctor appointments and lab tests at discounted rates and will soon be giving the option of OPD subscription packages with unlimited consultations and tests. The company is providing 100000 free medical consultations on monthly basis and targeting 50000 daily consultations by December 2019.