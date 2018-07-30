Doctors at RG Stone Discuss Minimally Invasive Gynecology Surgeries – Its Benefits, Types, and the Surgery Risks

Business Wire India
With the advancement in technology and the medical field, many surgeries are now being performed using small incisions that require only a few stitches.
Women suffering from gynecologic conditions today have more options than ever before for treatment of such conditions, with a growing emphasis on Minimally Invasive Gynecology Surgeries – for good reason, says specialists at RG Stone Urology and Laparoscopy Hospital. They added, as compared to traditional open surgery, minimally invasive surgeries offer numerous patient benefits like less bleeding, less pain, shorter hospital stays, faster recovery and return to normal activities, less likelihood of bowel obstruction, fewer chances of developing adhesions (internal scar tissues), and much more.
RG Stone’s OB/GYN department is a multi-disciplinary group of physicians and surgeons that utilizes ground-breaking technologies and procedures to provide relief for women with gynecologic conditions.
Their board-certified gynecology doctors are qualified in an assortment of minimally invasive surgical and treatment procedures including complex pelvic surgeries and routine laparoscopy.
Minimally Invasive Gynecology Surgeries at RG Stone uses small tools inserted through small cuts. A tool called laparoscope is used for such procedures. A microscopic camera along with miniature fiber optic lights grants clean descriptions on a high-definition monitor, allowing the surgeon to make small incisions.
On the other hand, during hysteroscopy, a tool named hysteroscope is inserted through the cervix and vagina into the uterus to give a clear view of the uterus. Because is it performed via natural body openings, this procedure doesn’t require any incisions and therefore, it doesn’t leave any visible scars.
Minimally invasive surgical procedures are an alternative to open surgery that usually involves large cuts through the abdomen to reach the patient’s internal organs. Doctors at RG Stone describes Minimally Invasive Gynecology Surgeries as an outpatient procedure, meaning the patient gets to go home the same day of the surgery, instead of staying numerous days at the hospital until full recovery.
These surgeries are often used for treating certain conditions like ovarian cysts and tumors, heavy bleeding, pelvic pain, uterine fibroids, and endometriosis, among others. The surgeon discusses the suitable treatment options with the patient and determines the best treatment plan for her individual requirements.
They say while most surgeons have performed certain minimally invasive techniques, these medical cases often require an extra level of experience, skill, and expertise. Minimally Invasive Gynecology Surgeries often include advanced laparoscopic gynaecology surgery
, advanced abdominal and vaginal, as well as hysteroscopic surgery.
Even comparatively uncomplicated surgeries like hysterectomy can sometimes cause severe complications if the procedure is not followed properly. Hence, if there are advantages of these surgical procedures there are disadvantages too. The gynecologic surgeons at RG Stone said that Minimally Invasive Gynecology Surgeries are not always the best treatment plan for all conditions, sometimes open surgery also tends out to be an effective option.
They said that the patients who have had previous open surgery in the abdomen or who are obese are not considered the best candidates for minimally invasive surgical procedures. However, whether or not the patient is prescribed a minimally invasive procedure will depend on the doctor’s experience and the medical facility possessing the right tools and equipment.
RG Stone Specialists offer a comprehensive array of medical and surgical treatments for gynecologic conditions and are dedicated to working closely with the patient in determining the most suitable treatment for her condition.
Source: Businesswire