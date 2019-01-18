Dosti Realty Announces Its "Dosti New Year Dhamaka" Campaign to Welcome 2019

by businesswireindia.com

Dosti Realty, a premium real estate player known to deliver plush homes par excellence and design has announced an idealcampaign. Setting the tone for a prosperous 2019 for its discerning buyers the offers facilitate a speedy and lucrative purchase decision potential investors and end-users to make better real estate decisions in the New-year.This initiative by the brand has been created to bestow value proposition to its significant customers, thus enhancing their property purchase experience.Phase I which is from 17January – 4February 2019 will have the maximum offer for those willing to leap at this fabulous opportunity. Phase II which is from 5February – 25February 2019 will have a reduced number of benefits. Through this campaign, Dosti Realty offers its buyers with special schemes to avail alluring advantages and excellent investment opportunities. The wide range of deals will facilitate buyers to own their dream abode at unbelievable prices with added benefits.The Dosti Dhamaka offer is designed to cater to potential buyers and investors who can capitalise on the attractive prices and offers in their projects namely –For the recently launched premium residential tower, Mumbai which showcases spacious and luxurious 2 & 3 BHK apartments and is already 14 slabs up. The offer includes 1-year free rental from the date of booking, free AC's and a modular kitchen.The ready possession 4 BHK luxurious apartments athas an unbelievable opportunity wherein you pay the same price for the floor of your choice. Besides this, the customer will get free AC's and a modular kitchen in their new abode.have an array of 2 and 3 BHK apartments of varying sizes so a customer has multiple options to choose to best suit their needs besides the host of amenities the projects offers. The added Dhamaka is the fact that customers will get a stamp duty and registration waiver plus 1 year free rental from the date of booking.After the successful completion of Planet North – Phase 1 where Dosti Realty already delivered over 1000 homes, it recently launched. This project will also be a part of the Dhamaka benefit and has a stamp duty waiver offer.A wheel of fortune will also be spun by customers when they book a home during this period. This will entitle them a flat discount on the agreement value of the apartment they have booked. However, this special benefit is only reserved for the first few bookings.Commenting on the campaign,, says, "We thought we would continue the new year celebrations a bit longer and give potential home buyers a chance to celebrate. What better way to do that, than through our 'Dosti New Year Dhamaka 2019' campaign where we are offering home buyers a range of benefits across our projects from Parel to Shil –Thane with 2 BHK, 3 BHK and 4 BHK options. We are optimistic that 2019 will be a good year for real estate and we hope that this will be a positive start."