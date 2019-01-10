DSIJ Ranks in Silicon Review’s Super 30

Business Wire India
Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) is ranked seventh best company in Asia for customer satisfaction and openness to innovation by the Silicon Review, Asia Special, released in November 2018. The ranking stands testimony to DSIJ's reputation and recognises DSIJ's customer-centric products and services that cater to the Indian investor community.
DSIJ's flagship magazine and an array of online and offline services democratize wealth creation opportunity with highly-researched products that are aligned to the specific needs of Indian equity and mutual fund investors.
Silicon Review has recognized DSIJ magazine and DSIJ.in as a primary vehicle propagating financial literacy in India. The company has been awarded a Certificate of Excellence and has been ranked seventh in Silicon Review's Super 30 Companies of the Year 2018, Asia Edition. Silicon Review is the world's most trusted online and print community for business and tech professionals. It provides a unique platform that shares innovative enterprise solutions and acts as a neutral source for decision makers. For the Super 30 ranking, Silicon Review evaluates companies for their customer-focus, openness to innovation, global competitiveness, and the ability to forecast market trends. The award ceremony was held in New Jersey, US.
“We are honoured to receive this award. This recognition inspires us to focus on our endeavour to become synonymous with equity and mutual fund investments in India and remain committed to employing technological innovations to better customer experience across our product line,” said Rajesh Padode, Managing Director, DSIJ Pvt Ltd.
DSIJ started as a stock market publication at a time when the Indian equity markets were in their infancy. The company has been a pioneer in taking the advisory service beyond printto mobile, by starting the first SMS-based delivery service. Today, DSIJ is a leader in investor advisory services and its customers enjoy the convenience of Apps for all its products, whether these are directed towards investors or traders.
