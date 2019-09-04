DXC Technology Named a Leader for Cyber Resiliency Services in NelsonHall NEAT Report 2019

by businesswireindia.com

DXC Technology(NYSE: DXC), the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, has been positioned as a Leader in the Cyber Resiliency Services – Overall market segment in the most recent NelsonHall Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) report.

NelsonHall assessed 12 vendors on their ability to deliver immediate benefit as well as meet future client requirements, with a focus on consulting and strategy formation, incident response/business continuity management, and managed security services.

“DXC is positioned as a Leader in NelsonHall’s Cyber Resiliency Services NEAT evaluation due to its strong cybersecurity capabilities offered as standalone services or part of an end-to-end IT solution,” said Mike Smart, senior analyst and operations officer at NelsonHall. “As part of this capability, DXC has a deeper knowledge of the client’s business, supporting response to threats and building plans for business continuity.”

NelsonHall also observed that DXC has some of the most extensive security research capabilities, numerous blueprints and playbooks such as the Cyber Reference Architecture (CRA), which enable it to protect client environments quickly and more fully. The report referenced DXC’s large-scale abilities in cybersecurity, demonstrated by its global network of 24x7x365 security operations centers (SOCs) and staff that can support the majority of large-scale security contracts.

“Being named a Leader in the Overall market segment highlights DXC’s strong capabilities to enable organizations to build security into the very fabric of the digital enterprise,” said Mark Hughes, senior vice president and general manager of Security at DXC Technology. “DXC is well poised to deliver next-generation digital services with a high degree of automation through a security platform that applies lean processes, deep analytics and intelligent automation to the security information and event management [SIEM] process.”

End-to-End Security Offerings

DXC provides end-to-end security offerings, from advisory services to architecture, implementation and management, and is also positioned as a Leader by NelsonHall in the NEAT evaluation for the following capabilities:

Managed Security Services

Incident Response and Business Continuity Management

Consulting & Strategy Formation

A summary analysis of DXC’s abilities based on the NelsonHall NEAT vendor evaluation for Cyber Resiliency Services in the Overall market segment can be accessed here.

Source: Businesswire