Easing FDI Norms in Single Brand Retail to Have Multiplier Effect, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani – ASSOCHAM Sr VP

by businesswireindia.com

Easing of FDI norms for single brand retail should be an attractive proposition for global retailers to scale up their operations in India, both in brick and mortar stores as also in fast expanding online channels of business.The norms relating to 30 per cent local sourcing have now been made flexible to enable major single brand retailers to integrate their Indian operations with their global supply chain. With the US-China trade war remaining unabated, India could be the best possible alternative for the global firms offering them operational efficiency and scale.The new dispensation to allow online retail to single brand entities, subject to a condition that such operations would be followed by brick and mortar stores within two years should be a win: win situation for the country. While the online operations would entail investment in building supply chain and logistic infrastructure, the brick and mortar business would also gain from the efficiency resulting from the digital platforms.There would also be a multiplier effect on the related sectors likes the commercial real estate and the organised retail.Source: Businesswire