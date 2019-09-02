  • Download mobile app
02 Sep 2019
EazyDiner Foodie Awards Bengaluru 3rd Edition Recognizes Bengaluru’s Leading Restaurants and Chefs

Covai Post Network

September 2, 2019

After two successful editions of the EazyDiner Foodie Awards in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, India’s most popular dining awards recently held its third edition at Bengaluru to recognise the best in the hospitality and food industry in the IT Capital of the country. With over 8,000 thousand restaurants, EazyDiner is India's largest restaurant table reservation startup with over 2 million users. For the Bengaluru edition of the awards on EazyDiner over 50,000 diners voted for over 250 of their favourite restaurants.

 

One of the most vibrant restaurant and hospitality markets in India, EazyDiner has seen a rise in the trend of eating out on the platform. Over the last 1 year there has been a spurt in Bangalore in dining numbers not just from the traditional areas of Indiranagar, Lavelle Road, MG road, Koramangala and Whitefield but also from newer areas like Hennur, Sarjapur, Sahakara Nagar, JP Nagar, Electronic City, BTM, Marathahalli, HSR Layout and Kammanahalli, among others. Older areas like Jayanagar and Malleshwaram are also seeing a lot of new growth in terms of restaurant openings and experimenting with new concepts.

 

Multi-cuisine is still the cuisine of choice in Bangalore with around 53% of online bookings opting for it. This was followed by traditional Indian including South Indian food at around 20%. European and Western concepts were at 10% and Chinese and Pan Asian restaurants now command 11% of the overall online bookings. Rest was divided among smaller and newer concept cuisines.

 

Across Bangalore, around 18% of the dining business through online bookings goes to Five Star Hotels and 80% to standalone. This is close to the national average of 19% for Five Star hotels across all major cities. The metric that surprised us was that Bangalore seats maximum numbers of Tables for 2 (around 20%), followed by Tables of 4 (around 15%) and Tables of 10 (around 10%)

 

The current edition of the EazyDiner Foodie Awards was attended by CXO’s of top companies and captains of the including Sanjit Singh Randhawa – MD of Bacardi India, Zorawar Kalra – MD Massive Restaurants, Anand Kripalu – MD of Diageo India, Rahul Khanna – Cofounder Azure Hospitality, Chef Manu Chandra and many others. The Awards were given out in two categories

 

  • Vir’s Critic Choice Awards

  • People’s Choice Awards

 

During the course of the nominations and the event, the EazyDiner Foodie Awards received more than 80 million views and impressions on social media and #EazyDinerFoodieAwards trended No. 1 on twitter for the duration of the event.

 

Kapil Chopra, Chairman of the Board, EazyDiner said, EazyDiner’s mission over the last couple of years has been to bring together restaurants and diners by encouraging diners to eat out, with an aim to reduce friction between diners and restaurants. Of all the metro cities, Bengaluru remains one of the fastest growing markets for eating out year after year. Heartiest congratulations to Bengalureans who are changing the way people eat out.”

 

Sponsors for the event included Bacardi which celebrated the launch of Ocho an 8 year old aged rum from its portfolio, 24 Mantra promoted organic food for sustainable living while Daawat introduced its new Japanese snack brand Kari Kari to the attendees and Shaze, hosting partner, displayed its range of premium products from its ‘hosting collection’.

 

Vir’s Critic Choice Awards

Categories

2019 – Vir's Choice Winners

Best Indian Restaurant in a Hotel

Dum Pukht Jolly Nabobs, ITC Windsor, Bengaluru

Best Indian Restaurant as a Standalone

Bengaluru Oota Company, Cambridge Layout

Best European Restaurant in a Hotel

Alba, JW Marriott, Bengaluru

Best European Restaurant as a Standalone

Toast and Tonic, Richmond Road

Best Microbrewery in Town

Arbor Brewing Company, Brigade Road

Best Cocktail Bar as a Standalone

Punkah House, Indiranagar

Best Casual European Restaurant as a Standalone

Via Milano, Koramangala

Best Cocktail Bar in a Hotel

Blue Bar, Taj West End, Bengaluru

Best Oriental Restaurant in a Hotel

Shang Palace, Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru

Best Oriental Restaurant as a Standalone

CANTAN – Chinese Bar House, Lavelle Road

Best Buffet Restaurant

Barbeque Nation, Marathahalli

Best Sushi in Town

Edo Restaurant & Bar, ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru

Best Sunday Brunch

JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Hotel, Bengaluru

Best in Nightlife

BYG Brewski Brewing Company, Hennur

Hotelier of the Year

Mr. Prabhat Verma

Hotel of the Year

ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru

Lifetime Achievement Award

Chef Naren Thimmaiah

Special Award for Popularising Wine Drinking

Ms. Madhulika Dhall

 

Live Table Champion in a Hotel

Kava Kitchen & Bar, Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru

 

Momo Café – Courtyard by Marriott, Bengaluru

Live Table Champion as a Standalone

Gilly’s Restobar

 

People’s Choice Awards

Categories

2019 – People's Choice Winners

Best Indian Restaurant in a Hotel

Indian Durbar, Conrad Bengaluru

Best Indian Restaurant as a Standalone

The Hidden Home, Sarjapur Road and Punjab Bistro, Koramangala

Best European Restaurant in a Hotel

The Salt Grill, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golf Links

Best European Restaurant as a Standalone

Smoke House Deli, Indiranagar

Best Mediterranean Restaurant as a Standalone

Flechazo, Whitefield

Best Cocktail Bar in a Hotel

The Whisky Bar, Radisson Blu Atria

Best Cocktail Bar as a Standalone

The Reservoire, Koramangala

Best in Nightlife as a Standalone

Indigo XP, Koramangala

Best Oriental Restaurant as a Standalone

Broadway – The Gourmet Theatre, HSR Layout

Organic Chef of the Year 2019

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai

Most Romantic Restaurant

46 Ounces Brewgarden, Electronic City

Best Oriental Restaurant in a Hotel

Shao, Radisson Blu, Marathahalli

Best All Day Dining in a Hotel

Cur8, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE

Best Café as a Standalone

The Bangalore Café, Shanti Nagar

Best Sushi in Town

OKO, The Lalit Ashok Bengaluru

Best Modern Indian Restaurant

Alchemy, The Chancery Pavilion

Best Regional Cuisine

Carnatic, Church Street

Best Microbrewery in Town

ShakesBierre, MG Road

Best Newly Opened Restaurant

Stories – The Brew Chapter, BTM

Best Rooftop Restaurant

The Terrace at Gilly's Redefined, Koramangala

Best Sunday Brunch

Citrus, The Leela Palace, Bengaluru

Best Buffet Restaurant

The Globe Grub, Marathahalli

Best Quick Service Restaurant

Rajdhani Thali Restaurant, Indiranagar

The Most Popular Pan India QSR Chain for the Year 2019

Burger King

The Most Popular Casual Dining PAN India Restaurant Chain for the Year 2019

Mamagoto

Global Restaurant Chain of India 2019

Massive Restaurants

 

About EazyDiner

Founded in 2015 by a team of experienced hoteliers Rohit Dasgupta, Sachin Pabreja, Ahana Bhutani, Shruti Kaul, Kapil Chopra with leading journalist Vir Sanghvi, EazyDiner is India’s first online restaurant reservation platform.

 

It is curated by India’s leading food critic Vir Sanghvi amongst others and passionate hoteliers with more than 80 years of collective experience in the hospitality industry. EazyDiner helps a user read concise reviews and recommendations by top critics, find great restaurants and bars, make online reservations within 18 seconds and every reservation comes with a deal which enhances the dining experience, whether it is a substantial discount or a glass of wine for every diner. Diners also have access to and can talk to an experienced food concierge for personalised recommendations. The EazyDiner Loyalty Program awards points which can be further redeemed for dining vouchers. EazyDiner currently lists over 70,000 restaurants and bars with menus and offers real time reservations at over 8,000 partner restaurants in 112 cities in India & Dubai.

 

For more information, please visit www.eazydiner.com.

 
Source: Newsvior

