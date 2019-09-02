EazyDiner Foodie Awards Bengaluru 3rd Edition Recognizes Bengaluru’s Leading Restaurants and Chefs

After two successful editions of the EazyDiner Foodie Awards in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, India’s most popular dining awards recently held its third edition at Bengaluru to recognise the best in the hospitality and food industry in the IT Capital of the country. With over 8,000 thousand restaurants, EazyDiner is India's largest restaurant table reservation startup with over 2 million users. For the Bengaluru edition of the awards on EazyDiner over 50,000 diners voted for over 250 of their favourite restaurants.

One of the most vibrant restaurant and hospitality markets in India, EazyDiner has seen a rise in the trend of eating out on the platform. Over the last 1 year there has been a spurt in Bangalore in dining numbers not just from the traditional areas of Indiranagar, Lavelle Road, MG road, Koramangala and Whitefield but also from newer areas like Hennur, Sarjapur, Sahakara Nagar, JP Nagar, Electronic City, BTM, Marathahalli, HSR Layout and Kammanahalli, among others. Older areas like Jayanagar and Malleshwaram are also seeing a lot of new growth in terms of restaurant openings and experimenting with new concepts.

Multi-cuisine is still the cuisine of choice in Bangalore with around 53% of online bookings opting for it. This was followed by traditional Indian including South Indian food at around 20%. European and Western concepts were at 10% and Chinese and Pan Asian restaurants now command 11% of the overall online bookings. Rest was divided among smaller and newer concept cuisines.

Across Bangalore, around 18% of the dining business through online bookings goes to Five Star Hotels and 80% to standalone. This is close to the national average of 19% for Five Star hotels across all major cities. The metric that surprised us was that Bangalore seats maximum numbers of Tables for 2 (around 20%), followed by Tables of 4 (around 15%) and Tables of 10 (around 10%)

The current edition of the EazyDiner Foodie Awards was attended by CXO’s of top companies and captains of the including Sanjit Singh Randhawa – MD of Bacardi India, Zorawar Kalra – MD Massive Restaurants, Anand Kripalu – MD of Diageo India, Rahul Khanna – Cofounder Azure Hospitality, Chef Manu Chandra and many others. The Awards were given out in two categories

Vir’s Critic Choice Awards

People’s Choice Awards

During the course of the nominations and the event, the EazyDiner Foodie Awards received more than 80 million views and impressions on social media and #EazyDinerFoodieAwards trended No. 1 on twitter for the duration of the event.

Kapil Chopra, Chairman of the Board, EazyDiner said, “EazyDiner’s mission over the last couple of years has been to bring together restaurants and diners by encouraging diners to eat out, with an aim to reduce friction between diners and restaurants. Of all the metro cities, Bengaluru remains one of the fastest growing markets for eating out year after year. Heartiest congratulations to Bengalureans who are changing the way people eat out.”

Sponsors for the event included Bacardi which celebrated the launch of Ocho an 8 year old aged rum from its portfolio, 24 Mantra promoted organic food for sustainable living while Daawat introduced its new Japanese snack brand Kari Kari to the attendees and Shaze, hosting partner, displayed its range of premium products from its ‘hosting collection’.

Categories 2019 – Vir's Choice Winners Best Indian Restaurant in a Hotel Dum Pukht Jolly Nabobs, ITC Windsor, Bengaluru Best Indian Restaurant as a Standalone Bengaluru Oota Company, Cambridge Layout Best European Restaurant in a Hotel Alba, JW Marriott, Bengaluru Best European Restaurant as a Standalone Toast and Tonic, Richmond Road Best Microbrewery in Town Arbor Brewing Company, Brigade Road Best Cocktail Bar as a Standalone Punkah House, Indiranagar Best Casual European Restaurant as a Standalone Via Milano, Koramangala Best Cocktail Bar in a Hotel Blue Bar, Taj West End, Bengaluru Best Oriental Restaurant in a Hotel Shang Palace, Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru Best Oriental Restaurant as a Standalone CANTAN – Chinese Bar House, Lavelle Road Best Buffet Restaurant Barbeque Nation, Marathahalli Best Sushi in Town Edo Restaurant & Bar, ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru Best Sunday Brunch JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Hotel, Bengaluru Best in Nightlife BYG Brewski Brewing Company, Hennur Hotelier of the Year Mr. Prabhat Verma Hotel of the Year ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru Lifetime Achievement Award Chef Naren Thimmaiah Special Award for Popularising Wine Drinking Ms. Madhulika Dhall

Live Table Champion in a Hotel Kava Kitchen & Bar, Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru Momo Café – Courtyard by Marriott, Bengaluru Live Table Champion as a Standalone Gilly’s Restobar

Categories 2019 – People's Choice Winners Best Indian Restaurant in a Hotel Indian Durbar, Conrad Bengaluru Best Indian Restaurant as a Standalone The Hidden Home, Sarjapur Road and Punjab Bistro, Koramangala Best European Restaurant in a Hotel The Salt Grill, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golf Links Best European Restaurant as a Standalone Smoke House Deli, Indiranagar Best Mediterranean Restaurant as a Standalone Flechazo, Whitefield Best Cocktail Bar in a Hotel The Whisky Bar, Radisson Blu Atria Best Cocktail Bar as a Standalone The Reservoire, Koramangala Best in Nightlife as a Standalone Indigo XP, Koramangala Best Oriental Restaurant as a Standalone Broadway – The Gourmet Theatre, HSR Layout Organic Chef of the Year 2019 Chef Sabyasachi Gorai Most Romantic Restaurant 46 Ounces Brewgarden, Electronic City Best Oriental Restaurant in a Hotel Shao, Radisson Blu, Marathahalli Best All Day Dining in a Hotel Cur8, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE Best Café as a Standalone The Bangalore Café, Shanti Nagar Best Sushi in Town OKO, The Lalit Ashok Bengaluru Best Modern Indian Restaurant Alchemy, The Chancery Pavilion Best Regional Cuisine Carnatic, Church Street Best Microbrewery in Town ShakesBierre, MG Road Best Newly Opened Restaurant Stories – The Brew Chapter, BTM Best Rooftop Restaurant The Terrace at Gilly's Redefined, Koramangala Best Sunday Brunch Citrus, The Leela Palace, Bengaluru Best Buffet Restaurant The Globe Grub, Marathahalli Best Quick Service Restaurant Rajdhani Thali Restaurant, Indiranagar The Most Popular Pan India QSR Chain for the Year 2019 Burger King The Most Popular Casual Dining PAN India Restaurant Chain for the Year 2019 Mamagoto Global Restaurant Chain of India 2019 Massive Restaurants

About EazyDiner

Founded in 2015 by a team of experienced hoteliers Rohit Dasgupta, Sachin Pabreja, Ahana Bhutani, Shruti Kaul, Kapil Chopra with leading journalist Vir Sanghvi, EazyDiner is India’s first online restaurant reservation platform.

It is curated by India’s leading food critic Vir Sanghvi amongst others and passionate hoteliers with more than 80 years of collective experience in the hospitality industry. EazyDiner helps a user read concise reviews and recommendations by top critics, find great restaurants and bars, make online reservations within 18 seconds and every reservation comes with a deal which enhances the dining experience, whether it is a substantial discount or a glass of wine for every diner. Diners also have access to and can talk to an experienced food concierge for personalised recommendations. The EazyDiner Loyalty Program awards points which can be further redeemed for dining vouchers. EazyDiner currently lists over 70,000 restaurants and bars with menus and offers real time reservations at over 8,000 partner restaurants in 112 cities in India & Dubai.

For more information, please visit www.eazydiner.com.