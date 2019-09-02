EazyDiner Foodie Awards Bengaluru 3rd Edition Recognizes Bengaluru’s Leading Restaurants and Chefs

September 2, 2019
After two successful editions of the EazyDiner Foodie Awards in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, India’s most popular dining awards recently held its third edition at Bengaluru to recognise the best in the hospitality and food industry in the IT Capital of the country. With over 8,000 thousand restaurants, EazyDiner is India's largest restaurant table reservation startup with over 2 million users. For the Bengaluru edition of the awards on EazyDiner over 50,000 diners voted for over 250 of their favourite restaurants.
One of the most vibrant restaurant and hospitality markets in India, EazyDiner has seen a rise in the trend of eating out on the platform. Over the last 1 year there has been a spurt in Bangalore in dining numbers not just from the traditional areas of Indiranagar, Lavelle Road, MG road, Koramangala and Whitefield but also from newer areas like Hennur, Sarjapur, Sahakara Nagar, JP Nagar, Electronic City, BTM, Marathahalli, HSR Layout and Kammanahalli, among others. Older areas like Jayanagar and Malleshwaram are also seeing a lot of new growth in terms of restaurant openings and experimenting with new concepts.
Multi-cuisine is still the cuisine of choice in Bangalore with around 53% of online bookings opting for it. This was followed by traditional Indian including South Indian food at around 20%. European and Western concepts were at 10% and Chinese and Pan Asian restaurants now command 11% of the overall online bookings. Rest was divided among smaller and newer concept cuisines.
Across Bangalore, around 18% of the dining business through online bookings goes to Five Star Hotels and 80% to standalone. This is close to the national average of 19% for Five Star hotels across all major cities. The metric that surprised us was that Bangalore seats maximum numbers of Tables for 2 (around 20%), followed by Tables of 4 (around 15%) and Tables of 10 (around 10%)
The current edition of the EazyDiner Foodie Awards was attended by CXO’s of top companies and captains of the including Sanjit Singh Randhawa – MD of Bacardi India, Zorawar Kalra – MD Massive Restaurants, Anand Kripalu – MD of Diageo India, Rahul Khanna – Cofounder Azure Hospitality, Chef Manu Chandra and many others. The Awards were given out in two categories
Vir’s Critic Choice Awards
People’s Choice Awards
During the course of the nominations and the event, the EazyDiner Foodie Awards received more than 80 million views and impressions on social media and #EazyDinerFoodieAwards trended No. 1 on twitter for the duration of the event.
Kapil Chopra, Chairman of the Board, EazyDiner said, “EazyDiner’s mission over the last couple of years has been to bring together restaurants and diners by encouraging diners to eat out, with an aim to reduce friction between diners and restaurants. Of all the metro cities, Bengaluru remains one of the fastest growing markets for eating out year after year. Heartiest congratulations to Bengalureans who are changing the way people eat out.”
Sponsors for the event included Bacardi which celebrated the launch of Ocho an 8 year old aged rum from its portfolio, 24 Mantra promoted organic food for sustainable living while Daawat introduced its new Japanese snack brand Kari Kari to the attendees and Shaze, hosting partner, displayed its range of premium products from its ‘hosting collection’.
Vir’s Critic Choice Awards
|
Categories
|
2019 – Vir's Choice Winners
|
Best Indian Restaurant in a Hotel
|
Dum Pukht Jolly Nabobs, ITC Windsor, Bengaluru
|
Best Indian Restaurant as a Standalone
|
Bengaluru Oota Company, Cambridge Layout
|
Best European Restaurant in a Hotel
|
Alba, JW Marriott, Bengaluru
|
Best European Restaurant as a Standalone
|
Toast and Tonic, Richmond Road
|
Best Microbrewery in Town
|
Arbor Brewing Company, Brigade Road
|
Best Cocktail Bar as a Standalone
|
Punkah House, Indiranagar
|
Best Casual European Restaurant as a Standalone
|
Via Milano, Koramangala
|
Best Cocktail Bar in a Hotel
|
Blue Bar, Taj West End, Bengaluru
|
Best Oriental Restaurant in a Hotel
|
Shang Palace, Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru
|
Best Oriental Restaurant as a Standalone
|
CANTAN – Chinese Bar House, Lavelle Road
|
Best Buffet Restaurant
|
Barbeque Nation, Marathahalli
|
Best Sushi in Town
|
Edo Restaurant & Bar, ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru
|
Best Sunday Brunch
|
JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Hotel, Bengaluru
|
Best in Nightlife
|
BYG Brewski Brewing Company, Hennur
|
Hotelier of the Year
|
Mr. Prabhat Verma
|
Hotel of the Year
|
ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru
|
Lifetime Achievement Award
|
Chef Naren Thimmaiah
|
Special Award for Popularising Wine Drinking
|
Ms. Madhulika Dhall
|
Live Table Champion in a Hotel
|
Kava Kitchen & Bar, Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru
|
|
Momo Café – Courtyard by Marriott, Bengaluru
|
Live Table Champion as a Standalone
|
Gilly’s Restobar
People’s Choice Awards
|
Categories
|
2019 – People's Choice Winners
|
Best Indian Restaurant in a Hotel
|
Indian Durbar, Conrad Bengaluru
|
Best Indian Restaurant as a Standalone
|
The Hidden Home, Sarjapur Road and Punjab Bistro, Koramangala
|
Best European Restaurant in a Hotel
|
The Salt Grill, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golf Links
|
Best European Restaurant as a Standalone
|
Smoke House Deli, Indiranagar
|
Best Mediterranean Restaurant as a Standalone
|
Flechazo, Whitefield
|
Best Cocktail Bar in a Hotel
|
The Whisky Bar, Radisson Blu Atria
|
Best Cocktail Bar as a Standalone
|
The Reservoire, Koramangala
|
Best in Nightlife as a Standalone
|
Indigo XP, Koramangala
|
Best Oriental Restaurant as a Standalone
|
Broadway – The Gourmet Theatre, HSR Layout
|
Organic Chef of the Year 2019
|
Chef Sabyasachi Gorai
|
Most Romantic Restaurant
|
46 Ounces Brewgarden, Electronic City
|
Best Oriental Restaurant in a Hotel
|
Shao, Radisson Blu, Marathahalli
|
Best All Day Dining in a Hotel
|
Cur8, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru at Embassy ONE
|
Best Café as a Standalone
|
The Bangalore Café, Shanti Nagar
|
Best Sushi in Town
|
OKO, The Lalit Ashok Bengaluru
|
Best Modern Indian Restaurant
|
Alchemy, The Chancery Pavilion
|
Best Regional Cuisine
|
Carnatic, Church Street
|
Best Microbrewery in Town
|
ShakesBierre, MG Road
|
Best Newly Opened Restaurant
|
Stories – The Brew Chapter, BTM
|
Best Rooftop Restaurant
|
The Terrace at Gilly's Redefined, Koramangala
|
Best Sunday Brunch
|
Citrus, The Leela Palace, Bengaluru
|
Best Buffet Restaurant
|
The Globe Grub, Marathahalli
|
Best Quick Service Restaurant
|
Rajdhani Thali Restaurant, Indiranagar
|
The Most Popular Pan India QSR Chain for the Year 2019
|
Burger King
|
The Most Popular Casual Dining PAN India Restaurant Chain for the Year 2019
|
Mamagoto
|
Global Restaurant Chain of India 2019
|
Massive Restaurants
About EazyDiner
Founded in 2015 by a team of experienced hoteliers Rohit Dasgupta, Sachin Pabreja, Ahana Bhutani, Shruti Kaul, Kapil Chopra with leading journalist Vir Sanghvi, EazyDiner is India’s first online restaurant reservation platform.
It is curated by India’s leading food critic Vir Sanghvi amongst others and passionate hoteliers with more than 80 years of collective experience in the hospitality industry. EazyDiner helps a user read concise reviews and recommendations by top critics, find great restaurants and bars, make online reservations within 18 seconds and every reservation comes with a deal which enhances the dining experience, whether it is a substantial discount or a glass of wine for every diner. Diners also have access to and can talk to an experienced food concierge for personalised recommendations. The EazyDiner Loyalty Program awards points which can be further redeemed for dining vouchers. EazyDiner currently lists over 70,000 restaurants and bars with menus and offers real time reservations at over 8,000 partner restaurants in 112 cities in India & Dubai.
For more information, please visit www.eazydiner.com.