Edwards Launches New Compact Dry Vacuum Pump With the Highest Pumping Density on the Market

by businesswireindia.com

Edwards launch the new nXRi high performance compact dry pump, with lower input power and zero maintenance, bringing real performance improvements and cost benefits across a range of applications. Initial variants will provide pumping speeds of either 60 and 90 m3h-1 , four times more pumping speed than a similar sized dry pump.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005447/en/

Edward nXRi Compact Dry Vacuum Pump (Photo: Business Wire)

Designed with size in mind, the compact footprint and height allow the Edwards nXRi dry pump to fit easily under a benchtop saving valuable space in the laboratory; and at under 30kg offers a highly mobile vacuum pump for changing work flows and environments. The pump is maintenance free for up to five years, with no tip-seal or oil change, for maximum uptime and reduced maintenance costs.

The nXRi's 40% smaller footprint, compared to alternative dry pumps, assures seamless integration into analytical instruments and vacuum systems for a ready to go vacuum solution, perfect for mass spectrometry, electron microscopy and leak detection. R&D and industrial customers will enjoy the design flexibility, oil-free and low maintenance features.

‘Performance is at the core of our new nXRi dry pump’, commented Dave Goodwin, Product Manager, Scientific Vacuum, Edwards. ‘nXRi delivers four times more pumping speed than similar sized dry pumps, and with low ultimate pressure and high reliability customers are assured a consistent and stable vacuum for years to come.’

Further information about Edwards can be found at www.edwardsvacuum.com

About Edwards

Edwards is a leading developer and manufacturer of sophisticated vacuum products, exhaust management systems and related value-added services. Edwards solutions are integral to manufacturing processes for semiconductors, flat panel displays, LEDs and solar cells. They are also used within an increasingly diverse range of industrial processes including power, glass and other coating applications; steel and other metallurgy; pharmaceutical and chemical; and for scientific instruments in a wide range of R&D applications.

Edwards has over 4,000 employees worldwide engaged in the design, manufacture and support of high technology vacuum and exhaust management equipment and has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Europe, Asia and North America. Edwards is part of the Atlas Copco group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005447/en/

Source: Businesswire