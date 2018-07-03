Empirix Business Assurance Platform is Now Certified for Huawei's FusionSphere Cloud Operating System

by businesswireindia.com

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, has certified Empirix IntelliSight and E-XMS for integration with its FusionSphere cloud operating system.

This certification, which involved extensive interoperability testing within Huawei’s virtual architecture, enables Huawei customers to deploy Empirix business assurance solutions in their evolved packet core networks with confidence. The certified solution provides data acquisition, mediation, advanced troubleshooting, real-time monitoring and data analytics functionality.

“Empirix is proud to achieve this certification that involved rigorous and extensive interoperability testing. Now Huawei customers can use a single platform to achieve unified visibility of Quality of Service and Quality of Experience for both physical and virtual environments,” states Franco Messori, Chief Strategy Officer at Empirix. “Only certified third party solutions are allowed to sell through Huawei’s NFV/SDN platform and across their 190+ evolved packet core networks so this is a fantastic opportunity for Empirix.”

This certification validates Empirix’ position as a market leader for business assurance solutions for physical, virtual and hybrid networks. Empirix solutions are now available to Huawei resellers.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – we are committed to bringing digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Huawei's end-to-end portfolio of products, solutions and services are both competitive and secure. Through open collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, working to empower people, enrich home life, and inspire innovation in organizations of all shapes and sizes.

At Huawei, innovation focuses on customer needs. We invest heavily in basic research, concentrating on technological breakthroughs that drive the world forward. We have more than 180,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

About Empirix

Empirix provides a holistic view of end-to-end user communications and behaviors across networks. Originally founded as Hammer Technologies in 1992 and headquartered in Boston Massachusetts USA. Empirix’ clients are customer-centric, telecommunication operators and enterprises located around the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.empirix.com or follow us on https://www.twitter.com/empirix.

Empirix is a trademark of Empirix, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

