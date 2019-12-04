ExaGrid Voted “Backup Storage Innovation of the Year”

by businesswireindia.com

ExaGrid®, a leading provider of intelligent hyperconverged storage for backup, today announced that it has been voted “Backup Storage Innovation of the Year” in the Storage, Digitalisation + Cloud (SDC) Awards 2019. The SDC Awards – the new name for Angel Business Communications' IT awards – is firmly focused on recognizing and rewarding success in the products and services that are the foundation for digital transformation. ExaGrid’s EX Series backup storage appliances with data deduplication won the award based on both customer and reseller vote.

“We are pleased to accept this award and appreciate all of our customers, partners and resellers for their recognition,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. “ExaGrid realized that managing data growth can cause strain on backup storage and set out to develop the best backup storage target possible. Through our intelligent hyperconverged storage for backup, ExaGrid helps IT organizations solve three of the most pressing issues they face today: how to quickly protect and manage growing data, how to recover data as quickly as possible, and how to do so at the lowest cost. ExaGrid’s unique Landing Zone and scale-out architecture provides the fastest backups, fastest restores, only fixed-length backup window as data grow, linear scalability and no forklift upgrades or planned product obsolescence.”

The SDC Awards ceremony took place in London where ExaGrid was pleased to host their customer, Boult Wade Tennant LLP, a dynamic and innovative intellectual property law firm established in 1894 with offices in London, Madrid, Berlin, Munich, Cambridge, Reading, and Oxford. Boult Wade Tennant LLP accepted the award on stage with the ExaGrid team. Duncan Barr, Infrastructure Administrator said, “ExaGrid’s unique architecture provides us with a well-priced solution in place of tape or cloud based long-term backup storage. It integrates seamlessly with Veeam and also gives us superior performance compared to our existing solution. In addition, the dedicated support is outstanding – being able to call our support person directly rather than wade through various levels of support is incredibly time-saving, particularly as the support system allows ExaGrid to work on our system in the background rather than tie ourselves up.” Additionally, Dan O’Connor, IT Manager of Boult Wade Tennant LLP said, “Congratulations to ExaGrid on the well-deserved ‘Backup Storage Innovation of the Year’ award. We look forward to our continued success.”

ExaGrid is best known for its industry-leading approach to backup storage with unique Landing Zone technology, Adaptive Deduplication approach, and cost-effective scale-out architecture. The value that ExaGrid provides stems from its adaptive approach to deduplication, which offers a 20:1 data deduplication ratio. The ExaGrid system can easily scale to accommodate data growth. ExaGrid’s computing software makes the system highly scalable. Appliances of any size or age can be mixed and matched in a single system with capacities of up to a 2PB full backup plus retention and an ingest rate of up to 432TB per hour, which is the highest in the industry. Once virtualized, they appear as a single system to the backup server, and load balancing of all data across servers is automatic reducing IT staff workload and time.

ExaGrid supports all backup typologies including private cloud, offsite data center, third-party data center, third-party cloud, public cloud, and can operate in a pure hybrid environment. ExaGrid also supports a wide variety of backup applications, utilities, and database dumps, such as Veeam, Commvault, Veritas NetBackup, IBM Spectrum Protect, HYCU, Zerto, Acronis and over 20 others. Customers can implement multiple approaches within the same environment. An organization can use one backup application for its physical servers, a different backup application or utility for its virtual environment, and also perform direct Microsoft SQL or Oracle Recovery Manager (RMAN) database dumps – all to the same ExaGrid system. This approach allows customers to use the backup application and utilities of their choosing, use best-of-breed backup applications and utilities, and choose the right backup application and utility for each specific use case. If the customer chooses to change their backup application in the future, the ExaGrid system will still work, protecting the initial investment.

ExaGrid’s published customer success stories and enterprise stories number over 300, more than all other vendors in the space combined. These stories demonstrate how satisfied customers are with ExaGrid’s unique architectural approach, differentiated product, and unrivalled customer support.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides intelligent hyperconverged storage for backup with data deduplication, a unique Landing Zone, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. Its scale-out architecture includes full appliances in a scale-out system and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades. Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and why they now spend significantly less time on backup.

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

