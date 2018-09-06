Excellon Software's DMS Implementation at Royal Enfield Completes Five Years Successfully

by businesswireindia.com

Excellon Software, earlier in this decade, successfully implemented its Excellon 5 Dealer Management Software Suite for Royal Enfield’s dealership network, which has completed five years milestone. Excellon Software continues to extend the Support and Solution for Excellon Dealer Management Software Suite to its valued Customer – Royal Enfield and its dealerships across the globe. Today, Royal Enfield is the only Indian Motorcycle which is tagged as Oldest Global motorcycle brand in continuous production and well accepted globally. It’s large customer following making it the Brand of choice in the premium bike segment across the world. Royal Enfield is a subsidiary of Eicher Motors India Limited with excess in revenue of US$ 1.0 Billion.Excellon Software as a Software product company is renowned for its cutting-edge yet simple-to-use Next Generation sales, distribution, and service management software suite. The company’s product portfolio encompasses an end to end dealer management system including after-market management solutions, sales and distribution management, and service management software, dynamic enough and adaptable to next-generation enhancements.Today, the automotive industry is undergoing a 360-degree paradigm shift from having a product-driven approach to a more customer-centric approach. A lot of emphasis is put forward into seamless customer experience, dealer performance management as well as to provide flawless support and service. The competitive markets and customer demands are pushing the manufacturers to offer the world-class product support, service and customer experience.One of the OEMs to understand the importance of a comprehensive Dealer Management System and utilize its potential to satisfy the needs of the customers is Royal Enfield. Royal Enfield deployed a comprehensive Dealer Management system partnering with Excellon Software across India and later expansion to new geographies such as North America and in parts of ASEAN Countries.Royal Enfield Gear leverages Excellon DMS to increase brand awareness among its consumers by branding the Royal Enfield gears like jackets, headgear etc. sold through its distribution network company outlets, exclusive stores and franchise outlets thereby, increasing the brand recall & awareness among its customers.Source: Businesswire