ExxonMobil and Porsche Expand Motorsports Technology Partnership Into Formula E

ExxonMobil is expanding its global business and technical partnership with Porsche by teaming with the luxury German automaker on its Formula E series car for the 2019 / 2020 season. The new partnership represents ExxonMobil’s first entry into electric motorsports.

Starting from the first race in Saudi Arabia at the end of this year, ExxonMobil will provide Mobil-branded high-performance electric powertrain fluids to Porsche, developed specifically to meet the specialized demands of electric vehicles.

“Our entry into Formula E with Porsche not only represents an expansion to our successful business relationship, but an expansion of a winning partnership in racing,” said Russ Green, vice president, finished lubricants at ExxonMobil. “As Porsche begins to compete and demonstrate the capabilities of its electric vehicle technology, ExxonMobil is engineering a full suite of Mobil-branded lubricants to help the new Porsche Formula E team build on its legacy of racing success around the world. Motorsport provides the ultimate proving ground to continue to develop high-performance lubricants and fluids.”

Vehicles competing in electric motorsports benefit from high-performance lubricant technology that provides specialized advantages needed for the car’s battery pack including electrical conductivity, cooling capabilities and material compatibility.

“As a key technical partner of more than 20 years, no other lubricant supplier understands the Porsche performance philosophy like ExxonMobil,” said Fritz Enzinger, vice president, Porsche Motorsport. “ExxonMobil has not only been a valuable partner for our commercial business, but an important teammate in our pursuit of wins and championships from Sebring to Le Mans. They were a natural addition to our Formula E team as we enter an exciting new era of racing for Porsche.”

The new technical partnership joins ExxonMobil’s existing roster of global motorsports activities with Porsche including the World Endurance Championships, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, Porsche Carrera Cup and numerous customer racing activities around the world.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world’s growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world.

About ExxonMobil in Motorsports

Racing provides ExxonMobil and its lubricants and fuels brands the ultimate testing ground to improve the technology in our range of oil, lubricants and fuels. Each race season, our advanced products go to work to help improve vehicle performance and efficiency. ExxonMobil products serve as the lubricant of choice for many of the world’s top race teams competing in highly demanding motorsports series. The knowledge we gain through these partnerships helps our scientists and engineers push the boundaries in developing cutting-edge technologies.

ExxonMobil remains proud partners with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing in NASCAR’s Sprint Cup Series; Porsche, Bentley and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship; Corvette Racing, Porsche North America, Lexus and Acura/Caterpillar in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship; and numerous teams competing in series around the world.

