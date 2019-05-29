Ferrero Kick Starts the Sixth Edition of Kinder+Sport 'Joy of Moving' Camp

by businesswireindia.com

The camp is being held at Pune for the first time as part of Ferrero’s social responsibility to promote active lifestyles among children

Kinder+Sport ‘Joy of Moving’ camp in Baramati to be inaugurated on 10th June

Ferrero, one of the largest chocolates and confectionery company in the World, has brought their Global CSR program Kinder+Sport ‘Joy of Moving’ camp to the city of Pune for the first time. The 6th edition of Kinder+Sport camp was inaugurated on 28May by Mr. Satish Magar, Managing Director, Magarpatta City and National President of CREDAI and Mr. Stefano Pelle, Managing Director of Ferrero India in the presence of other dignitaries and key members of Ferrero India.Following the launch of the camp in Pune which will be held at Vidya Pratishthan Magarpatta City Public School, the Kinder+Sport camp will be hosted in Baramati starting from 10June for a week. 500 children are expected to participate from various schools at Baramati camp this year., “We are excited to launch the Kinder+Sport program in Pune after witnessing the success of the camps organized in Baramati since 2014” Mr. Pelle added, “The Kinder+Sport program and has been making steadfast efforts to integrate the ‘Joy of Movement’ into a child’s daily life.”As part of its continuing efforts to bring the joy of movement into the life of every child, Kinder+Sport has developed themethodology, an innovative educational model, based on games and dedicated to the all-round growth of children. Developed in association with Rome University "Foro Italico", MIUR of the Piedmont Region and the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI), the method is based on games created to promote the physical, cognitive and social development of children and increase their life skills. This methodology will be implemented at the Pune and Baramati camps.The children participating at the camp will be divided into 3 age groups (7-8 yrs, 9-10 yrs and 11-12 yrs) based on their physical and psychological-behavioral characteristics that are specific to their age groups. Over 50 children are participating in the Pune camp.Previously trained instructors from Vidya Prathisthan school at Baramati, who were involved in the previous Kinder+ Sport camps and specially trained under the Kinder+ Sport trainers from Italy, will lead the camp at Pune and Baramati. This camp is in line with Ferrero's global social responsibility program that focuses on promoting active lifestyles by empowering dynamic play and diverse sports and making physical activity a fundamental aspect of the daily lives of young children.The program has received active participation of over 400 children every year since its inception in 2014. The Kinder+Sport program operates globally together with international partners such as Olympic Committees, Government Institutions, Sports Federations and Associations. With these diverse partners, the program has developed strong and continuing relations based on common goals and support for programs dedicated to schools and children. The CSR project consistently cultivates responsibility and respect among younger generations globally.Source: Businesswire