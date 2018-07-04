  • Download mobile app

04 Jul 2018, Edition - 1086, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has announced an annual dope test for government officials
  • JUST IN: Zakir Naik denies report of returning to India
  • 10 people dead in fire at a firecracker godown near Koti Lingala Temple, 4 fire tenders present at the spot
  • Malaysian Police Sources says Zakir Naik will be extradited to India
  • Central Government increases MSP of Paddy crops by 50%
  • An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Andaman Islands at 5:25 a.m.
  • Landslide on the Baltal route of the Amarnath yatra in Ganderbal district claims six lives
  • Sub-inspector in a Kanpur was stabbed inside a police station
  • Former PM of Malaysia Najib Razak has been charged with corruption for abstracting millions of dollars of public money
  • The ministry officials said that the Home Minister would be starting his J&K visit by paying a visit to Amarnath cave
Fiorano Software and 3i Infotech Announce a Partnership

by businesswireindia.com

July 4, 2018

Business Wire India
Fiorano Software, a leading provider of enterprise integration middleware and 3i Infotech, a global information technology company, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver Business Productivity and Digital Transformation solutions for the enterprise segment.

"3i Infotech values the partnership with Fiorano Software as strategic and important to support our current growing initiatives. This collaboration will enable us to provide more efficient experiences to our customers by reducing complexity, infusing speed and thereby improving their seamless journey in their Digital Transformation program,” said Mohua Sengupta, EVP & Global Head of Services, 3i Infotech.

With Fiorano Software’s innovative features to integrate heterogeneous business applications and multi-vendor technology infrastructures and 3i Infotech’s unique solutions portfolio comprising well-defined frameworks to meet evolving digital needs, the emphasis will be on addressing new technology challenges and mitigating the productivity hindrances faced by businesses when integrating and automating business processes across complex and disparate systems.

According to Rajesh Rao, Business Development Director, Fiorano Software, "Fiorano has been actively promoting its products in several emerging markets including MEA and ASEAN. 3i Infotech being one of the leading and fastest growing IT companies brings necessary edge to penetrate these markets.

With Fiorano’s innovative integration and middleware technology added to their end-to-end solutions range, 3i Infotech aims to deliver higher value and the best suitable product & services to increase the competitive advantage of its customers.
