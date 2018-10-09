Fiorano Software Partners With Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka (Pvt.) Ltd.

Business Wire India
Fiorano Software, a leading provider of enterprise integration middleware
announced today that it has partnered with Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka (Pvt.) Ltd., a leading Sri Lankan IT company to deliver business productivity solutions for the enterprise segment.
"As a progressive Sri Lankan IT company offering cutting-edge software applications and SI solutions to the Financial Services Industry, we value the partnership with Fiorano as strategic and timely to support our current initiatives of helping banks achieve Digital Transformation in Sri Lanka. This strategic partnership will surely provide our customers an advantage in terms of speed and reliability,
" said Sunimal Weerasooriya, Sr. Vice President – Technology, Productivity & Innovation of Transnational Company, Singapore and Executive Director of Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka.
With its innovative features to communicate and integrate heterogeneous business applications and multi-vendor technology infrastructures, Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka is confident that Fiorano has all the necessary capabilities to address today's business productivity and integration challenges.
"Fiorano, a leader in enterprise integration middleware, has been actively promoting its products in Asia Pacific region. Sri Lanka is a key market for our growth in the region and Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka, being one of the progressive IT companies, brings a necessary edge to penetrate this market
," said Rajesh Rao, Director Business Development, Fiorano Software.
With Fiorano’s innovative integration and middleware technology added to their end-to-end solutions range, Transnational Technology Solutions Lanka aims to deliver higher value and best-in-class products & services which will increase the competitive advantage of its customers. Benefits of using Fiorano Middleware Stack include ease of use, ability to create new workflows with no programming efforts, scalability and lower TCO.
