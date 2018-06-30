First Westinghouse AP1000 Plant Sanmen 1 Begins Synchronization to Electrical Grid

by businesswireindia.com

Westinghouse Electric Company and its customers, China State Nuclear Power Technology Corporation (SNPTC) and CNNC Sanmen Nuclear Power Company Limited (SMNPC) announced today that the world’s first AP1000 nuclear power plant located in Sanmen, Zhejiang Province, China, has begun initial connection to the electrical grid. Sanmen 1’s turbine generator is now initially connected to the electrical grid and has begun generating electricity.

“Today, we witness our first AP1000 plant, Sanmen 1, began its process of generating electricity and providing our customers in China with safe, reliable and clean energy,” said José Emeterio Gutiérrez, Westinghouse president and chief executive officer. He added, “This milestone would not have been possible without the constant collaboration and partnership with our China customer.”

Sanmen 1 is capable of generating 1,117 megawatts of electricity when at full power. It’s also the first of a fleet of four new AP1000 plants in eastern China and will provide safe, reliable and environmentally-friendly energy for the next 60+ years.

Commenting on Westinghouse’s recent successes in China, David Durham, Westinghouse senior vice president, New Projects Business stated, “It’s such an exciting time for Westinghouse, our China customer and the nuclear industry, as we proudly move closer and closer to 100 percent power and commercial operation at Sanmen 1.”

Westinghouse currently has six AP1000 nuclear power plants progressing through construction, testing and start-up. These projects include two units in Sanmen, Zhejiang Province, China, two units in Haiyang, Shandong Province, China, as well as two units under construction at the Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant near Waynesboro, Georgia, USA. Westinghouse is providing the design, critical equipment, training and testing for each of the six AP1000 units.

