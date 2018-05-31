FLIR Systems Awarded $2.6 Million Contract for Black Hornet Personal Reconnaissance Systems for United States Army Soldier Borne Sensor Program

by businesswireindia.com

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) has been awarded a $2.6 million order from the United States Army to deliver FLIR Black Hornet® Personal Reconnaissance Systems (PRS). The units delivered under this contract will support squad-level surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities in the Army’s first batch order for the Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) program.

FLIR Black Hornet Personal Reconnaissance Systems (PRS) will support squad-level surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. (Photo: Pfc. Rhita Daniel)

The United States Army purchased the Black Hornet PRS from FLIR for test and evaluation purposes in both 2016 and 2017. The Army will continue its evaluation and consider broader scale roll out of the Black Hornet for full operational deployment within all infantry units.

“The United States Army’s selection of FLIR to provide the Black Hornet PRS in this initial delivery of the Soldier Borne Sensor program represents a key opportunity to provide soldiers in every U.S. Army squad a critical advantage on the modern battlefield,” said James Cannon, President and CEO of FLIR Systems. “This contract demonstrates the strong demand for nano-drone technology offered by FLIR and opens the way for broad deployment across all branches of the military. We’re proud to provide the highly-differentiated Black Hornet PRS to help support the U.S. Government to achieve the objective of protecting its warfighters.”

This contract expands the use of FLIR’s Black Hornet PRS for military surveillance and reconnaissance programs. FLIR has delivered the Black Hornet PRS systems to 30 nations around the world, and the U.S. Army will receive the latest generation of the system under the SBS program.

Deliveries of these systems will take place in 2018. For more information about the FLIR Black Hornet PRS, please visit www.flir.com/blackhornet (U.S.) or www.flir.eu/blackhornet (Europe and Asia).

About FLIR Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, FLIR Systems is a world-leading maker of sensor systems that enhance perception and heighten awareness, helping to save lives, improve productivity, and protect the environment. Through its nearly 3,500 employees, FLIR’s vision is to be “The World’s Sixth Sense” by leveraging thermal imaging and adjacent technologies to provide innovative, intelligent solutions for security and surveillance, environmental and condition monitoring, outdoor recreation, machine vision, navigation, and advanced threat detection. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release by Jim Cannon and the other statements in this release regarding the contract, including contract amount and anticipated delivery dates, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including the following: the ability to manufacture and deliver the systems referenced in this release, continuing demand for the product referenced in the release, constraints on supplies of critical components, excess or shortage of production capacity, the ability of FLIR to manufacture and ship products in a timely manner, FLIR's continuing compliance with U.S. export control laws and regulations and ability to sell to the U.S. government, and other risks discussed from time to time in FLIR's Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, and general domestic and international economic conditions. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and FLIR does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet service providers.

