  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
30 Jul 2018, Edition - 1112, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • FIR filed against the Priest
  • Both Nawaz Sharif and his doctor are admitted to the same ward in the hospital in Islamabad
  • This is vote politics and election agenda, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
  • Economic Offenses Court summons Chidambarams as they file plea seeking exemption from appearance
  • TDP MPs protesting at the parliament demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh
  • TMC gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha, to raise NRC issue
  • DMK president M Karunanidhi was taken to the Kauvery Hospital at 1:30 am on Saturday following a dip in his blood pressure
  • 27 passenger trains were cancelled while 7 were diverted due to closure of Yamuna bridge
  • Emmerson Mnangagwa served as the vice president in Robert Mugabe’s government
  • IRCTC Hotel Case: Special Court takes cognizance, summons issued to former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

FlowerAura’s Friendship Day Gifts to Cherish All Your Forever Buddies

by businesswireindia.com

July 30, 2018

Business Wire India
To commemorate friendship in its evergreen spirit, FlowerAura, is all set to delight its customers with a new range of gifts and combos. With a day as special as the Friendship day, the online gift portal pledges to strengthen the bonds by adding a new and a vibrant range of friendship bands that can celebrate the bond in its utmost vigor.
 
With the introduction of new friendship day bands, FlowerAura adds a new dimension to the already exciting gift category. Apart from the flowers and flavorsome cakes, the company has introduced a new range of chocolates, personalized Friendship day gifts like mugs, keychains, coasters, lamps, photo bands, beer mugs, tabletops, cushions, and many more.
 
Speaking about the new collection, the company’s spokesperson adds, “We are pretty sure that our new collection of gifts is sure to receive a huge response.” 

On being asked if gifts are the perfect way to celebrate the occasion, he further elaborates, “It is all about rejoicing the forever bonds and making our friends realize how much they mean to us. And to celebrate the occasion in its true essence, a thoughtful gesture is all that it takes to make a friend feel out of the world.”
 
With more than 500+ Friendship Day gifts available at FlowerAura, the customers are sure to find the perfect token for each of their friends. To ensure every friend, a memorable day, FlowerAura adds a wide array of personalized gifting options that will convey your love to your friends in the most profound way.
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿