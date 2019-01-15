Forever 21 Welcomes 2019 with an Upgraded Digital Experience for its Customers

Forever 21, the most adored international fast fashion destination from Los Angeles, California, and part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. re-launched its ecommerce website with a bang. With refreshing styles from LA, the Indian ecommerce market is now hit with a wave of new trends and designs by Forever 21. The website has been revamped with consumer friendly features for more accessibility and product discoverability. Loaded with oodles of discounts and a flat 70% off, visitors can now shop from home the best of the best clothes, accessories, shoes and bags, without any glitches and interruptions.

Forever 21 – New Year Refresh Sale

On the new website, the visitors can tap into their requirements through the website’s advanced search options along with filters and popups to keep all the fashion fanatics updated and upbeat about the latest fad and collections by Forever 21. The patrons of Forever 21 can now sort their options and searches, with bigger and better quality photographs displayed for their perusal. The site also provides recommendation on the basis of your search history. Forever 21 has taken inspiration for their mobile site restoration from the Forever 21 US mobile site. Visitors and customers can now have a seamless shopping expertise with the new and improved Forever 21 India, which is just a click away.

Visit www.forever21.in to avail the trendiest party clothes, street style regular wear, the new SS’19 collection, funky athleisure, and dresses to impress at flat 70% off from the 15th of January for a limited period only. T&C

About Forever 21

Forever 21 is a California-based fast fashion brand that entered the Indian market in 2010 and has considerably grown since then. With 20 stores in major cities in the country, it has built a strong market for itself and has already become a brand of choice for many fashion conscious women.

In July 2016, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited acquired the exclusive online and offline rights to Forever 21’s India network. The partnership between Forever 21 and ABFRL marks a milestone in the creation of the largest integrated branded fashion player in India, with a strong foothold in the women’s wear segment, given the growing popularity of fast fashion and the young demographics of the country.

Forever 21 in India offers clothes and accessories for Men, Women and Girls. With growing demand for its trendy street wear and subtle contemporary pieces, the brand launched its exclusive website (www.Forever21.com/In) for the Indian market in June 2014, and now reaches out to its customers in over 300 towns and cities of the country.

About Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) was formed after the consolidation of the branded apparel businesses of Aditya Birla Group comprising Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd’s (ABNL) Madura Fashion division and ABNL’s subsidiaries Pantaloons Fashion & retail limited (PFRL) and Madura Garments Lifestyle Retail Company Limited (MGLRCL) in May 2015. Post the consolidation, PFRL was remained as Aditya Fashion and Retail Ltd. ABFRL is India’s no.1 Fashion Lifestyle entity. It hosts India’s largest fashion network with over 11,000 points of sale, which include, close to 2,500 exclusive ABFRL brand outlets.