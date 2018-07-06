Founder and Executive Chairman of Onward Technologies Honoured With Lifetime Achievement Award

by businesswireindia.com

the Founder and Executive Chairman of the global engineering and technology consulting services company Onward Technologies, has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2018 IMC Chambers of Commerce and Industry Technology awards. The award recognises individuals who have made a considerable and lasting contribution to Digital Technologies in India over the last 25 plus years.NASSCOM, a leading IT organisation of Industry started from Mr. Mehta’s office in 1986. He is the Founder member and the first elected Chairman of NASSCOM. He is also a member of the Chairman’s Council. The Prime Minister of India – Mr. Narendra Modi, honoured him for 25 years of exemplary contribution to NASSCOM.Harish Mehta, is also a director of Indian Angel Network (IAN), the world's largest and most active angel investors group, a former Director of Gujarat Venture Funds Limited and a founding member of Infinity Venture Fund, India’s first corporate VC fund. Mr. Mehta Introduced the Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), a Silicon Valley-based Organisation, to Mumbai.MVSS Narayanacharyulu, CFO Onward Technologies Ltd., says, “We feel extremely proud of Mr. Harish Mehta, who is a visionary and has created a successful global company based on the founding principles of engineering, innovation, and excellent customer support. On behalf of Onward Technologies, we would like to congratulate Mr. Mehta for being an aspirational role model for all of us.”Source: Businesswire