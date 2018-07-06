  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
06 Jul 2018, Edition - 1088, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The order came almost 20 days after the Maharashtra government ordered a plastic ban, which was implemented on June 23
  • Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat says Golf cannot be played when the troops are stationed at the Line of Control
  • The doorstep delivery of ration was one of the proposals that the AAP government wanted the Lt Governor Anil Baijal to approve
  • INX Media case: ED chargesheets Karti Chidambaram
  • Politics erupt over Punjab government’s decision to conduct dope test on government employees and officials
  • Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation for supporting the tukde-tukde gang: R P Singh, Leader, BJP
  • Separatist leader Yasin Malik has been detained ahead of the date of Burhan Wani’s killing
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Founder and Executive Chairman of Onward Technologies Honoured With Lifetime Achievement Award

by businesswireindia.com

July 6, 2018

Business Wire India

Mr. Harish Mehta, the Founder and Executive Chairman of the global engineering and technology consulting services company Onward Technologies, has been honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2018 IMC Chambers of Commerce and Industry Technology awards. The award recognises individuals who have made a considerable and lasting contribution to Digital Technologies in India over the last 25 plus years.
 
NASSCOM, a leading IT organisation of Industry started from Mr. Mehta’s office in 1986. He is the Founder member and the first elected Chairman of NASSCOM. He is also a member of the Chairman’s Council. The Prime Minister of India – Mr. Narendra Modi, honoured him for 25 years of exemplary contribution to NASSCOM.
 
Harish Mehta, is also a director of Indian Angel Network (IAN), the world's largest and most active angel investors group, a former Director of Gujarat Venture Funds Limited and a founding member of Infinity Venture Fund, India’s first corporate VC fund. Mr. Mehta Introduced the Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), a Silicon Valley-based Organisation, to Mumbai.
 
MVSS Narayanacharyulu, CFO Onward Technologies Ltd., says, “We feel extremely proud of Mr. Harish Mehta, who is a visionary and has created a successful global company based on the founding principles of engineering, innovation, and excellent customer support. On behalf of Onward Technologies, we would like to congratulate Mr. Mehta for being an aspirational role model for all of us.” Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿