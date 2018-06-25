Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Tata Communications for its Remarkable Contribution to Enterprise Services at its 2018 India ICT Awards

Tata Communications
, a leading global digital infrastructure provider, received top honors at Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 India ICT Awards
, with five awards in the Enterprise Telecom Services category and one award in the Enterprise Infrastructure category. Tata Communications took center stage at the awards ceremony and received three service provider awards for: (1) Enterprise Data (2) Conferencing and (3) Enterprise Telecom—Large Enterprise Segment, along with awards for IoT New Product/Service Innovation Award; Third-Party Managed Hybrid Cloud Provider of the Year and SDWAN (Software defined WAN) New Product/Service Innovation award.
Benoy CS, Director & Business Unit Head, Digital Transformation Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, “In 2017, Tata Communications continued its innovation ethos and commitment to its customers and partners to deliver an exemplary experience by investing in its products and services in the face of escalating customer demand and increased competition. They displayed clear thought leadership and are at the forefront of key emerging trends in the enterprise ecosystem, strengthening their portfolio and infrastructure to meet the demands of the hybrid network and cloud future. With a focus on empowering customers with solutions that go beyond product silos and continuing to innovate and scale their products and platforms, Tata Communications has yet again emerged as the preferred provider for the large enterprise ecosystem. The company continues to provide best-in-class delivery and a strong service portfolio to future proof solutions for customers that allows them to easily scale and grow their business.”
Currently in its 16th
year, the 2018 India ICT Awards witnessed participation from leading personalities and companies from the ICT sector and honored companies that created breakthrough business models and strategies through innovative use of transformative technologies. This year, 39 awards
were presented across four categories: Enterprise Infrastructure, Emerging Services, Enterprise Telecom Services and Mobile and Wireless.
Sumeet Walia
, Executive Vice President, Tata Communications, said, “We are honored to receive these prestigious awards from Frost & Sullivan. These awards are a fitting testament to our efforts as an organisation to constantly innovate and provide best-in-class products and services to our customers, in line with the rapidly changing market requirements. Tata Communications has evolved from providing global communications and collaboration services to today being a key digital infrastructure provider in the market. While connectivity remains at our core, the services and offerings we are now driving for our customers – cloud, security, UCC, networks and mobility, these are truly around their entire digital transformation journey. We are thrilled that our new offerings, like the end-to-end IoT solution, has received recognition yet again, along with first-time recognition for SDWAN, Conferencing
and Managed Hybrid Cloud. We are deeply thankful for the awards and the recognition.”
The Accolades Won by Tata Communications at Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 India ICT Awards:
Enterprise Telecom Service Provider of the Year—Large Enterprise Segment
Large enterprises are going through profound upheavals as digital technology rapidly and radically transforms how businesses engage with the marketplace and all stakeholders. IT decision makers have started leveraging highly sophisticated hybrid solutions to re-engineer IT economics, liberate more funds for innovation and enhance core business processes. This trend is driving customers to evolve from ‘Looking Digital’ to ‘Being Digital’.
Understanding this ever-changing need of new-age large organizations, Tata Communications has designed a unique portfolio of products, services and solutions to support them through rapid digital transformation. Tata Communications is the only solution provider that is constantly investing in expanding its purpose-built network and infrastructure for enterprises. The company offers unparalleled service levels and scalability for large enterprises. Tata Communications’ central strategy is to build cutting-edge B2B solutions, deploy hybrid and public-private solutions, advance the reach and scale of customers and leverage partner infrastructure, supporting a mobile-first services model, all the while providing an unmatched user experience. The company’s belief in placing innovation at the core of product and service development has shown clear thought leadership and differentiation from established competitors, making the company a preferred technology partner in the large enterprise segment, thus entrenching its leadership position in the market.
Enterprise Data Service Provider of the Year
Enterprises in India have now acknowledged the technology-driven shift in business dynamics, and hence they are prioritizing digital transformation as part of their business strategy. This shift is encouraging the adoption of Cloud, Mobility, IoT, and upping the demand for next-generation networks and high-end enterprise data services.
Tata Communications has maintained its leadership in this space by further enhancing its exemplary capabilities, such as next-generation and cloud-ready network infrastructure, broad enterprise data portfolio, product innovation expertise, and strong service delivery. The company has shown exceptional thought and strategy leadership with its innovative product launches and enhancements, such as IZO™ SD-WAN suite, URL-based Zero-Touch Provisioning, high-density managed dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) network, and so on.
Tata Communications is now the partner of choice for enterprise data customers due to its remarkable customer service delivery and support capabilities in India that are further fortified by its enhanced self-service portal and its collaborative business model.
SDWAN New Product/Service Innovation
Global and Indian enterprises are now facing greater complexity in their networks and infrastructure due to the growing number of applications, cloud, data sources and connections. Tata Communications has foreseen major enterprise networking challenges in India, such as increasing network complexity, demand for application-aware networking, and virtualization and has launched the IZO™ SD-WAN, a unique solution designed to reduce cost and complexity in networks and handle high-end applications efficiently.
Demonstrating a deep understanding of the varied requirements of enterprises, Tata Communications has launched two variants of IZO™ SD-WAN: IZO™ SD WAN Prime
which allows enterprises to use their existing CISCO routers helping them reduce deployment cost and IZO™ SDWAN Select
which requires new appliances but provides more flexibility. To cater to the cost-conscious Indian end user, Tata Communications has launched SD-WAN Select basic tier offering with low-cost customer premises equipment (CPE) and added URL-based Zero-Touch Provisioning. The company is now a preferred digital transformation partner for enterprises and government organizations in India.
Third-Party Managed Hybrid Cloud Provider of the Year
Enterprises that are striving to move rapidly into new markets and launch new services are leveraging the cloud to address competitive pressures and bolster their ability to decrease IT costs and channel it toward core business. A hybrid cloud solution enables organizations to balance their need and invest in on-premise cloud technologies with utilization of off-premise public cloud services, creating a long-term impact on the enterprises’ ability to compete in global markets. Tata Communications helps enterprises build such a bespoke hybrid environment through a complete suite of cloud services from its data center.
Tata Communications’ managed hybrid cloud solutions combine private cloud services with public cloud services via a single, automated and orchestrated operating environment. This enables the organization to balance its need to invest in on-premise cloud technologies (capital expenditure) with utilization of off-premise public cloud services (operating expenditure) to achieve an optimized Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Tata Communications is the preferred partner that enterprises gravitate towards, as it can commit business availability and future-proof IT architecture that will help enterprises to concentrate on core business objectives and achieve growth.
IoT New Product/Service Innovation
The digital space in India has seen extensive transformation, and IoT is an emerging phenomenon. For enterprises, IoT currently represents various opportunities that could boost the efficiency of products and services, create new revenue streams and reduce operational costs.
Tata Communications is aggressively focusing on building capabilities across the IoT stack to be a leader in the rapidly growing IoT ecosystem space. Not restricting itself to just connectivity, the company is working towards building a technology-agnostic platform and provides end-to-end industrial IoT solutions, which will provide enterprise customers an ubiquitous, seamless, consistent and affordable IoT experience. The company’s initiative of rolling out the LoRaTM network
for IoT-specific applications has already placed it in the driver’s seat in this emerging IoT market. Its strong relationships with technology partners, device manufacturers, system integrators and application vendors in the ecosystem has placed it in a prime spot to cater to smart city requirements, in addition to end-to-end solution deployments across different industries. The company’s vertical-specific approach, futuristic mindset, strong partner community and comprehensive product stack has positioned it as a chief player that can offer critical components and orchestrate the ecosystem to deliver complete connected solutions to organizations.
Conferencing Service Provider of the Year
Conferencing services in India are increasingly becoming an integral business communication tool. With cost and resource optimization becoming key success factors, businesses are looking to cut down on employee travel costs and elevate both available and emerging technologies for better and quick business decision making. At the same time, companies are also looking to integrate conferencing solutions within the organization to improve employee productivity through enhanced communication and collaboration.
Tata Communications has been at the forefront of this ongoing communication transformation in India. With its wide range of conferencing products and service portfolio, strategic technology partnerships, strong sales team and solid product development capabilities, Tata Communications has been able to offer enterprises quality conferencing solutions. The company aims to further excel in this direction by being agile and understanding the changing requirements of its customers and accordingly develop or modify its products to offer best conferencing experience to enterprises.
Source: Businesswire