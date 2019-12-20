Frost & Sullivan’s “India Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2019” Lauds Breakthrough Business Models and Strategies across the Manufacturing Sector in India

December 20, 2019
|No.
|Award Title
|Company Name
|Facility Location
|Indian Manufacturer of the Year Awards
|1
|Indian Corporate of the Year Award
|Reliance Industries Limited
|Mumbai
|2
|Indian Manufacturer of The Year Award
|Hyundai Motor India Limited
|Irungattukottai
|Future Ready Factory of the Year Awards
|3
|Future Ready Factory of the Year | FMCG Sector, Mega Large Business
|Hindustan Unilever Limited
|Pondicherry
|4
|Future Ready Factory of the Year | Metals Sector, Mega Large Business
|Bharat Aluminium Company Limited
|Korba
|5
|Future Ready Factory of the Year | Metals Sector, Mega Large Business
|Hindalco Industries Limited – Mahan Aluminium
|Mahan
|6
|Future Ready Factory of the Year | Metals Sector, Mega Large Business
|Aditya Aluminium – A Unit of Hindalco Industries Limited
|Sambalpur
|7
|Future Ready Factory of the Year | Process Sector, Mega Large Business
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited – Mumbai Refinery
|Mumbai
|8
|Future Ready Factory of the Year | FMCG Sector, Large Business
|Hindustan Unilever Limited
|Dapada
|9
|Future Ready Factory of the Year | Pharma Sector, Large Business
|Lupin Limited
|Ankleshwar
|10
|Future Ready Factory of the Year | Engineering Sector, Medium Business
|Honeywell Security & Fire
|Gurgaon
|11
|Future Ready Factory of the Year | Engineering Sector, Medium Business
|L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited – MFF
|Hazira
|12
|Future Ready Factory of the Year | FMCG Sector, Medium Business
|Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited
|Sanand
|Smart Factory Awards
|13
|Smart Corporate Award
|Reliance Industries Limited
|Mumbai
|14
|Smart Factory Award
|Hyundai Motor India Limited
|Irungattukottai
|15
|Smart Factory Award – 1st Runner Up
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited – Mumbai Refinery
|Mumbai
|Gold Awards
|16
|Corporate Gold Award
|KEC International Limited
|17
|Gold Award | Automotive Sector, Mega Large Business
|Royal Enfield – A Unit of Eicher Motors
|Vallam Vadakal
|18
|Gold Award | Automotive Sector, Mega Large Business
|Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Private Limited
|Tapukara, Alwar
|19
|Gold Award | Engineering Sector, Mega Large Business
|Goodrich Aerospace Services Private Limited – Collins Aerospace
|Bengaluru
|20
|Gold Award | Metals Sector, Mega Large Business
|Vedanta Limited – Alumina Business
|Lanjigarh
|21
|Gold Award | Process Sector, Mega Large Business
|UPL Limited – Unit 3
|Ankleshwar
|22
|Gold Award | Engineering Sector, Large Business
|Caterpillar India Private Limited
|Hosur
|23
|Gold Award | FMCG Sector, Large Business
|Hindustan Unilever Limited
|Sumerpur
|24
|Gold Award | FMCG Sector, Large Business
|Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited
|Wada
|25
|Gold Award | FMCG Sector, Large Business
|Nivea India Private Limited
|Ahmedabad
|26
|Gold Award | FMCG Sector, Large Business
|3M India Limited
|Ranjangaon
|27
|Gold Award | Pharma Sector, Large Business
|Cadila Healthcare Limited
|Baddi
|28
|Gold Award | Auto Ancillary Sector, Medium Business
|JBM Auto Systems Private Limited
|Chennai
|29
|Gold Award | FMCG Sector, Medium Business
|Hindustan Unilever Limited
|Barotiwala
|30
|Gold Award | FMCG Sector, Medium Business
|Hindustan Coca – Cola Beverages Private Limited
|Srikalahasthi
|31
|Gold Award | Engineering Sector, Medium Business
|Karam Industries
|Sitarganj
|32
|Gold Award | Engineering Sector, Emerging Business
|Raychem RPG Private Limited
|Halol
|33
|Gold Award | FMCG Sector, Emerging Business
|Food Creations Private Limited
|Bengaluru
|Special Mention Award
|34
|Special Mention Award
|Siemens Limited
|Kalwa
|MSME Award
|35
|Micro & Small Enterprises Manufacturing Award
|Chaitanya Agrobiotec Private Limited
|Malkapur