  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
17 Sep 2018, Edition - 1161, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Karti Chidambaram files plea in SC seeking permission to travel abroad
  • Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli and Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
  • Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh attacked, his convoy was vandalised in East Midnapore, 7 BJP workers injured
  • Big border security push: Home Minister Rajnath Singh unveils ‘smart-fence’ in Jammu
  • Congress hits out at Nishikant Dubey, ‘BJP leaders have stooped to new lows’, says Randeep Surjewala
  • Rape accused bishop Franco Mulakkal writes to Pope, seeks permission to step down
  • Six idols missing from 1,200-yr-old Jain temple in Tamil Nadu
  • Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy announces slashing of fuel prices, reduced Rs 2 cess cut on both petrol and diesel
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

G P Tronics Bags ELCINA-EFY Awards 2018 for the Excellence in Innovation for Solar Products

by businesswireindia.com

September 17, 2018

Business Wire India

G P Tronics, a leading company in the power backup and solar solutions, was honoured with the 1st prize of ELCINA-EFY Awards 2018 for the excellence in innovation related to power electronics with a special focus for solar products.
 
The Awards, instituted by ELCINA in 1976, were renamed “ELCINA-EFY AWARDS” in 2010, signalling the strategic partnership between ELCINA and EFY Group, a leading publishing house on electronics with the objective to promote the industry and spread awareness about this sector. Since last 43 years, ELCINA has been presenting these Awards to recognise the achievements of electronics/IT Hardware manufacturing (ESDM) companies in India. This year the award ceremony was organized on 14 September 2018 at the Hotel Ashok, New Delhi. The distinguished jury comprising of senior level officials from Ministry of Electronics & IT ( MeitY), Industry experts and eminent industrialists from the ESDM sector nominated the winners for the 2017 Awards after intense deliberations. The Award function was graced by the presence of Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India as the chief guest.
 
“Solar energy has the potential to transform India’s energy roadmap. Our innovative products speak volumes of the superior technology and investment in R&D. This award by ELCINA and EFY has surely recognized the work of companies like us, and will help us to do much better in the years to come,” said S K Ray Chaudhuri, Managing Director, G P Tronics.
 
In the process of “HARNESSING INNOVATION”, G P Tronics has bagged many prestigious awards from different business chambers. List of few such awards is given below:
  • 2012 ICC – Environment Excellence Award
  • 2014 ASSOCHEM – GREEN BUSINESS WINNER 2ND SME Excellence Award.
  • 2015 FICCI – Platinum First Prize in Small Size Category
  • 2016-17 – ELCINA- EFY Awards for ENVIRONMENT MANAGEMENT-1st PRIZE (SME)
  • 2017-18 – ELCINA- EFY Awards for EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION-1st PRIZE
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿