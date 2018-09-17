G P Tronics Bags ELCINA-EFY Awards 2018 for the Excellence in Innovation for Solar Products

by businesswireindia.com

2012 ICC – Environment Excellence Award

2014 ASSOCHEM – GREEN BUSINESS WINNER 2ND SME Excellence Award.

2015 FICCI – Platinum First Prize in Small Size Category

2016-17 – ELCINA- EFY Awards for ENVIRONMENT MANAGEMENT-1st PRIZE (SME)

2017-18 – ELCINA- EFY Awards for EXCELLENCE IN INNOVATION-1st PRIZE

G P Tronics, a leading company in the power backup and solar solutions, was honoured with the 1prize of ELCINA-EFY Awards 2018 for the excellence in innovation related to power electronics with a special focus for solar products.The Awards, instituted by ELCINA in 1976, were renamed “ELCINA-EFY AWARDS” in 2010, signalling the strategic partnership between ELCINA and EFY Group, a leading publishing house on electronics with the objective to promote the industry and spread awareness about this sector. Since last 43 years, ELCINA has been presenting these Awards to recognise the achievements of electronics/IT Hardware manufacturing (ESDM) companies in India. This year the award ceremony was organized on 14 September 2018 at the Hotel Ashok, New Delhi. The distinguished jury comprising of senior level officials from Ministry of Electronics & IT ( MeitY), Industry experts and eminent industrialists from the ESDM sector nominated the winners for the 2017 Awards after intense deliberations. The Award function was graced by the presence of Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India as the chief guest.“Solar energy has the potential to transform India’s energy roadmap. Our innovative products speak volumes of the superior technology and investment in R&D. This award by ELCINA and EFY has surely recognized the work of companies like us, and will help us to do much better in the years to come,” saidIn the process of “HARNESSING INNOVATION”, G P Tronics has bagged many prestigious awards from different business chambers. List of few such awards is given below:Source: Businesswire