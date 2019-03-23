Game Theory Raises 2.5 Crores to Bring Sports Facilities to the Masses

Bangalore based entrepreneur Sudeep Kulkarni raises 2.5 Cr for Game Theory, his latest sports start up (with a tech twist coming soon!). Sudeep had previously Co-founded Tribe Fitness, the first group exercise only fitness club, which was acquired by Cult Fitness in early 2017.

Game Theory raised 2.5 Cr. as angel investment from a prominent set of senior thought leaders and investors, Bangalore based Malav Kapadia – Director at Micro Focus, Singapore based Karthik Viswanathan – Director at VMWare and Singapore based Robin Thomas – Director at Blue Prism.

Sudeep Kulkarni

Sudeep Kulkarni’s Game Theory aims to bring sports closer to Bangalore neighbourhoods. The latest KPMG report states that only 1% of the population that’s interested in sport actually get to play sport in Bangalore. Often times we leave sport as a part of our life behind as soon as we finish school, but Sudeep Kulkarni is now bringing it closer to home for Bangaloreans with Game Theory.

The sport, fitness and health industry is touted to grow to a $90 billion industry by 2022. The growing awareness that an active lifestyle can heavily contribute to physical, emotional and social well being of a person and the increasing need to incorporate it into a daily routine without letting monotony creep in is driving the masses to look for more options than just a gym. Going back to sports we loved as kids fills this gap and taps into a market untouched so far in the country considering playing ‘outside’ isn’t really a practical reality anymore.

Game Theory has invested in world class facilities for Badminton, Squash and Swimming (Temperature Controlled!) to start with, across an area of 34,000 sq. ft. between 3 branches. After mapping the city’s accessibility to sport facilities, Sudeep has identified Indira Nagar, Bellandur and Yemlur as potential areas with maximum interest in sports but with a clear gap when it comes to options available; Game Theory facilities will open at these prime locations in the 1st week of April 2019. While the facilities are world class, great care has been taken to keep them affordable as well, with a badminton game for 4, costing only INR 75 per head.

Sudeep adds, “We are essentially a tech startup solving the sports problem. Currently our priority is funnelling funds into key areas that separate us from the crowd through prime locations, type of sport and visual design. We also plan to stand out with space for relatively uncommon sports like Volley Ball, Archery, Shooting and more.

I have extensively worked with my design team to ensure the visuals of the facility are full of colour and appealing to all age groups. With our design first approach I hope that we also become the ‘most Instagram-able facility’ in the country.

We have already developed a booking engine which will go live with the centres. Our core tech product, our tech twist, will be released in 3 months.”