GSMA Announces Winners of 2018 Asia Mobile Awards

The GSMA announced the winners of the 2018 Asia Mobile Awards (AMO Awards), which were presented in series of ceremonies at Mobile World Congress Shanghai this week. The awards honour achievement, excellence and innovation in mobile communications across the Asia Pacific region.

“We congratulate all of the winners and nominees of the Asia Mobile Awards here at Mobile World Congress Shanghai,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. “The AMO Awards recognise the most innovative mobile technologies, products and services, while showcasing the positive impact of mobile on individuals, business and society across the Asia Pacific region. Many thanks to all of our entrants, judges and partners for supporting the 2018 Asia Mobile Awards.”

The winners of the 2018 Asia Mobile Awards are:

Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough – Asia

KaiOS Technologies for KaiOS, the emerging OS

Best Innovation for LTE to 5G Evolution

KT for KT's Innovation towards the 5G

Best IoT Innovation for Mobile Networks

China Telecom and Huawei for NB-IoT and IoT Platform Commercialization

Best Mobile App for Connected Living

SK Telecom for T map x NUGU

Best Mobile App for Business

Huawei for Mobile Video Conference as a Service

Best Mobile Innovation for Smart Cities

Cisco for Cisco Kinetic for Cities

Best Smartphone

Apple for Apple iPhone X

Disruptive Device Innovation

Insta360 ONE and Nintendo Switch – Joint Winners

Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets

Huawei for Huawei Mobile Money

Outstanding Mobile Contribution to the UN SDGs in Asia

Huawei for Polestar Sustainable Connectivity Solution

Women4Tech – Asia Mobile Industry Leadership

Ericsson for Girls in ICT initiative in Northeast Asia

Outstanding Contribution to the Asian Mobile Industry

Cher Wang, Chairwoman, CEO and President of HTC, was named the recipient of the award for “Outstanding Contribution to the Asian Mobile Industry” at a ceremony on Tuesday evening. Ms. Wang has been a significant figure in the mobile device industry since she founded VIA Technologies in 1987 and HTC in 1997. Under her leadership, HTC was able to take advantage of the shifts in the device industry caused by the advent of 3G and touch screen UIs, rising to global prominence as a leading device maker. More than two decades later, Ms. Wang has radically refocused HTC to adapt to new market conditions, and in doing so, has ensured HTC’s position as a significant player in the device world, advancing development in areas such as virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence and blockchain, among others.

Ms. Wang is also a strong voice advocating for women’s roles in the workplace. In 2010, she co-founded the ABAC Women’s Forum to identify capacity-building policy recommendations that enhance opportunities for women in business, and to hold outreach activities within APEC economies. More broadly, Ms. Wang has a deep understanding of the potential of technology to improve the lives of individuals and society in myriad ways, and to that end, she has undertaken significant philanthropic efforts in the worlds of education and science.

The winners of the 2018 AMO Awards were chosen from 180 entries and nominations across seven categories and judged by more than 60 world-leading independent experts, analysts, journalists, academics and, in some cases, mobile operator representatives. Supporting Media Partners for the AMO Awards include AVING News, Technode and Yesky. Full information on the AMO Awards is available at: www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/asia-mobile-awards-2018/.

