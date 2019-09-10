GSMA Mobile 360 Debuts in Malaysia

by businesswireindia.com

The GSMA today announced the first speakers for the 2019 Mobile 360 Series – Digital Societies conference, which will take place 24-26 September at JW Marriott Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The event is supported by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and also the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB). Host sponsor for the event is Axiata with other event sponsors including Fiberhome (Headline Sponsor), Edotco, Gigabyte, Huawei and Telepin (Industry Sponsors), as well as Arm (eSim Supporting Sponsor).

“We are excited to bring the Mobile 360 – Digital Societies event to Malaysia for the first time as mobile technology is no doubt playing a pivotal role in driving economic development in the Asia Pacific Region,” said, John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. “This three-day event will provide a perfect platform for stakeholders to share their experiences and expand the positive impact of mobile throughout this vibrant and diverse region.”

Keynote Speakers

At the event, industry-leading speakers will shine a light on APAC innovation examining how developments in these core areas are powering digital transformation across the region. Speakers confirmed to present at Mobile 360 – Digital Societies include:

Gobind Singh Deo, Minister of Communication and Multimedia, Malaysia

YBrs. Encik Al-Ishsal Ishak, Chairman, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission

Sok Puthyvuth, Secretary of State, Cambodia MPTC

Tony Fernandes, CEO, AirAsia Group

Dr Hans Wijayasuriya, Corporate EVP and Regional CEO, South Asia, Axiata

Loke Hwee Wong, VP, APAC, Boku

Teddy Oetomo, CSO, Bukalapak

Michael Patent, CEO, Culture Group

Albern Murty, CEO, Digi Telecommunications

Suresh Sidhu, CEO, edotco

Wang Xiaofei, CMO, Fiberhome

Louise Easterbrook, CFO, GSMA

Khoo Yuen Hing, CTO, Huawei

Masayoshi Sakai, Counsellor, Information-technology Promotion Agency, Japan

Sohee Shin, SVP, Global Business Unit and Global Alliance Division, KT

Gokhan Ogut, CEO, Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd

Maya Arvini, CCO, Qlue

Takeshi Fukuizumi, Head of Fintech and Blockchain, Softbank

Foong Yuh Wen, CEO and Founder, Sushivid

Anthony Socci, President and General Manager, APAC, Synchronoss

Vince Kadar, CEO, Telepin

Brad Jones, CEO, Wave Money

Kaspar Tiri, Co-Founder, Wolf 3D

David An, CTO, ZTE Group Asia

The full conference agenda is available at https://www.mobile360series.com/digital-societies/agenda/.

In addition to the keynotes, a series of in-depth workshops and sessions will allow a deeper dive into the industry’s most complex challenges looking at topics such as Forging Digital Societies Through Digital Platforms, Building Simple, Clear and Fast Public Services and 5G and Digitalisation. Mobile 360 – Digital Societies will examine the attributes that contribute to a successful digital society. Focusing on the digital platforms enabling new and innovative services, the event highlights the key elements that define a successful digital society including citizenship, commerce, identity, lifestyle and connectivity, and how developments in these key areas can lead to gains for society as a whole.

Women4Tech Leaders Reception

Mobile 360 – Digital Societies will host the first Women4Tech Leaders Reception in APAC on 24 September 2019 from 5:30pm-7:30pm. The event will stimulate discussion on the benefits of encouraging gender diversity in the tech industry and addressing what can be done about the current gender gap through education and public policy. It will also look at ways to promote gender diversity culture in business organisations.

Registration for Women4Tech Leaders Reception is available here: www.mobile360series.com/digital-societies/agenda/apply-to-attend-workshop/#contact

Registration for Mobile 360 – Digital Societies is now open; individuals wishing to attend should visit www.mobile360series.com/digital-societies/attend/attendee-registration/. For further information on Mobile 360 – Digital societies, please visit: www.mobile360series.com/digital-societies/overview/. Further information on the entire Mobile 360 Series of events is available at www.mobile360series.com/. Follow developments and updates on Mobile 360 Series (#mobile360) on Twitter @GSMA and on Facebook www.facebook.com/Mobile360Series.

About the GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators and nearly 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona, Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well as the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences.

For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.

