GVK BIO Announces the Promotion of Sudhir Kumar Singh to Chief Operating Officer and Appointment of Ramesh Subramanian as the New Chief Commercial Officer of GVK BIO

GVK BIO, a leading global Contract Research and Development Organisation (CRDO), is pleased to announce

the promotion of Sudhir Kumar Singh, Ph.D., to the position of Chief Operating Officer and the appointment of Ramesh Subramanian, Ph.D., as its new Chief Commercial Officer.

Sudhir joined GVK BIO in 2013 as a Senior Vice President and has been driving the Discovery Research business. He has been successful in integrating best practices in Chemistry, Biology and Chemical Development to be able to meet the key business goals.

“Sudhir, over the years has

commented Manni Kantipudi, Director & CEO, GVK BIO.

“

I am pleased to welcome Ramesh Subramanian to the GVK BIO management team. Ramesh brings with him deep industry knowledge in the various verticals of GVK BIO. I look forward to working with him towards our stated goal of making GVK BIO the ‘partner of choice’ for Life Science companies seeking to accelerate their R&D. In his role, Ramesh will be responsible for all Business Development, Sales, Marketing, and Corporate Development activities.”

Ramesh Subramanian brings over 20 years of global experience in building businesses across Asia, Europe, and North America, raising venture capital, implementing transformational strategies, driving M&A, and managing cross-border alliances.

Prior to joining GVK BIO, Ramesh served as the Senior Vice President and was a part of the management team at Piramal Pharma Solutions. Over his career, Ramesh has been part of management teams at Chemizon- a firm he led from start-up to a successful entry into the equity markets- Jubilant Life Sciences, and XL Advisors. Ramesh also has held key leadership roles at SK Capital Partners/Ascend Performance Materials and Johnson Matthey.

Ramesh has a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from West Virginia University, a B.Tech. in Chemical Engineering from IIT-Varanasi, and an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

bought in a transformational change in the Discovery Research vertical and has been instrumental in sustaining GVK BIO's leadership in the Chemistry business in terms of delivery and profitability," In his new role, Sudhir will focus on leading and building a customer-centric culture, strengthen our rapidly growing development and manufacturing footprint, while ensuring safety and compliance in the work environment." "Additionally,