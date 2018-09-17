  • Download mobile app

17 Sep 2018, Edition - 1161, Monday

HCL America Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation in the United States

by businesswireindia.com

September 17, 2018

Business Wire India
HCL America Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of HCL Technologies (HCL), today announced commemoration of its 30-year journey in the United States with a series of events throughout its U.S. offices and the communities it serves that will extend through 2019. Over the past three decades, HCL has built a vibrant and strong ecosystem in the United States, which includes over 15,000 employees, with 64% local hires. HCL’s US team represents 114 nationalities across 21 states. 
 
HCL Americas opened its first office in Silicon Valley in 1989, recognizing the United States as a market filled with an entrepreneurial spirit, creativity, and talent. Together with its clients and partners, HCL made significant contributions in the areas of Digital Transformation, Design Thinking, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Cloud Native, and Artificial Intelligence.
 
HCL also made significant investments in Global Delivery Centers anchored in the US, with a collection of strategic technology labs creating new age processes, applications, and platforms for global customers. Starting in Cary, North Carolina, in 2008, HCL has now expanded its delivery centers to Frisco, Texas; Redmond, Washington; Jackson, Michigan; and Rochester, New York.
 
“I congratulate HCL Technologies for its strong growth over 30 years in the United States and a decade in North Carolina,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. “In that time, HCL has shown its commitment to North Carolina by creating local jobs, developing employees’ skills, establishing delivery centers, and becoming a true part of our community. I look forward to many more years of working with HCL to strengthen our economy and develop more skilled talent and better job opportunities.”  
 
“HCL entered the US market ahead of the technology curve, and this timing let us create a comprehensive ecosystem that allowed us to partner with countless American customers in their journey of technology transformation,” said C Vijayakumar, President and CEO, HCL Technologies. “What helped us grow is our culture of employees first, embrace of talent, the support of the US government, the collaboration with many US universities and academic institutions, and the commitment HCL has in continuing its investment in the local ecosystem of the country.”
 
Together, with these efforts, HCL’s significant presence in the US contributes to almost 63% of HCL’s $8 billion global revenue.
Source: Businesswire

