HCL Technologies Launches a Dedicated Microsoft Business Unit

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced the launch of a dedicated HCL Microsoft Business Unit focused on Microsoft technologies. This will extend Microsoft’s offerings of Business Applications, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Azure, IoT, and AI/Machine Learning, as well as help employees accomplish more in the modern workplace with Microsoft 365 and Windows 10. The HCL Microsoft Business Unit will create intellectual property extending the Microsoft platform for customer-specific scenarios and will also provide additional support to clients in the financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and travel industries. The business unit integrates one of the largest award-winning Microsoft Dynamics practices in the world with PowerObjects, an HCL company, and will bring together more than 5500 professionals, reaching more than 2000 customers.

“The HCL Microsoft Business Unit is the next phase to bolster HCL’s successful and long-standing relationship with Microsoft. Increasingly, customers are making bold strides, incorporating IoT solutions with machine learning for analytics, running this solution in the public cloud and supported by CRM,” said Kalyan Kumar, Corporate Vice President and CTO for IT Services of HCL Technologies. “This business unit combines HCL’s specialized services and global reach with Microsoft’s powerful cloud and business technologies, making a strong and unique offering for clients. These offerings are coming at a critical time when enterprises are aggressively implementing digital technologies for competitive advantage. Spearheading the HCL Microsoft Business Unit is Don Jones, who brings 20+ years of Microsoft experience, having created numerous successful solutions and go-to-market campaigns with Microsoft, and we’re confident in his ability to successfully lead this initiative.”

Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President at Microsoft said, “By establishing a Microsoft Business Unit, HCL is taking an important step forward in the long-standing partnership between our two companies. As a result, companies will benefit from unique products and services tailored to their digital journey while fostering modern work and collaboration. Together, we will be able to offer our joint customers a rich experience.”

HCL was named a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Microsoft Implementation Services 2019 Vendor Assessment (doc # US45034818, May 2019). And Forrester ranks HCL as a leader in its report, The Forrester Wave™: Microsoft Dynamics 365 Services, Q2 2019. In addition, Microsoft named HCL-PowerObjects as the winner of the “Microsoft 2019 Dynamics 365 for Customer Service Partner of the Year” and “Financial Services Partner of the Year" awards.

For more information, please visit https://www.hcltech.com/microsoft

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade today. HCL’s Mode 1-2-3 strategy, through its deep-domain industry expertise, customer-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of ideapreneurship™ enables businesses to transform into next-gen enterprises.

HCL offers its services and products through three business units – IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). ITBS enables global enterprises to transform their businesses through offerings in areas of Applications, Infrastructure, Digital Process Operations and next generational digital transformation solutions. ERS offers engineering services and solutions in all aspects of product development and platform engineering. Under P&P, HCL provides modernized software products to global clients for their technology and industry-specific requirements. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals, categorized under Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology & Services, Telecom & Media, Retail & CPG, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Public Services.

As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability and education initiatives. As of 12 months ended December 31, 2019, HCL has a consolidated revenue of US$ 9.7 billion and its 149,000 ideapreneurs operate out of 45 countries. For more information, visit www.hcltech.com

Forward–looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the statements containing the words 'planned', 'expects', 'believes’,’ strategy', 'opportunity', 'anticipates', 'hopes' or other similar words. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding impact of pending regulatory proceedings, fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services, business process outsourcing and consulting services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, customer acceptances of our services, products and fee structures, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, our ability to integrate acquired assets in a cost-effective and timely manner, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-timeframe contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, the success of our brand development efforts, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies /entities in which we have made strategic investments, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property, other risks, uncertainties and general economic conditions affecting our industry. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made herein will prove to be accurate, and issuance of such forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any other person, that the objective and plans of the Company will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the Management of the Company and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

