Calcium makes up much of your bones and teeth, and plays a major role in cardiovascular health, muscle function and nerve signaling.

You have more calcium in your body than any other mineral, and it’s very important for your health. It makes up much of your bones and teeth, and plays a major role in cardiovascular health, muscle function and nerve signaling. Moreover, it also plays a leading role in bone health and the prevention of both osteoporosis and cancer. And if you’re a woman, you know that you definitely need it! Now, if you’re dairy-free, you may be wondering how to obtain this nutrient without taking major amounts of dairy or supplements. Well, thankfully, there are quite a few foods that are naturally rich in calcium, that are non-dairy. Yes, you read that right! Here are our top 5 non-dairy foods rich in calcium:

1. Broccoli

This may be the one food you used to shy away from as a kid, but it is definitely one you should enjoy as an adult. Why? Well, 2 cups of raw broccoli has about 86 milligrams of calcium!

2. Dried Figs

For a sweet treat, this dried fruit packs an antioxidant, fiber, and calcium punch. Eat them as a mid-day snack, or turn these delicious dried fruits into a creamy jam. Enjoy!

3. Oranges

This citrus fruit is not only an amazing source of vitamin C, it is also a great source of calcium! There are 74 milligrams of calcium in one large orange and 27 milligrams in a cup of orange juice. Plus, they’re also low in calories and brimming with antioxidants. What’s not to love?

4. White beans

These legumes are a great source of calcium. If you want to incorporate them into your diet, dal is always a great option. Moreover, you can also add them to a pasta dish with veggies, or even try making some hummus with it!

5. Almonds

If you’re looking for a snack, look no further! Almonds are one of the most nutritionally dense nuts. Moreover, aside from calcium, they also contain potassium, vitamin E, and iron.