India’s 5 Best Valleys Of Flowers: Best Time To Visit The Valley Of Flowers

Fans of Mother Nature who treasure healthy doses of sunshine, lush meadows, clear skies and endless fields as far as the eye can see often visit the ends of the Earth to find that scenic beauty and peace. There’s no doubt that continents across our seas are filled with majesty and glory. But if you’re on the search for tranquility and splendour brought to life by flora and fauna, you don’t need to go much further than India.

You may not know this yet but India is home to numerous flower valleys. Defined by large natural spaces carpeted with blooms and surrounded with clear skies for company, they attract nature enthusiasts and professionals in every shape and form, especially during their blooming season which is the best time to visit. Those who are done with cities and beaches for a while can plan their next trip to the mountains and hills. All of them are conveniently located in different corners of the Indian sub-continent so your next vacation surrounded by natural’s beauty isn’t too far off.

Here’s our list of India’s 5 Valleys Of Flowers And The Best Time To Visit

1. Valley Of Flowers National Park, Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand’s North Chamoli lies the Valley Of Flowers National Park. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site situated at an altitude of 3,658 metres. Inside the national park lies more than 500 rare species of wild flowers as well as animals and birds like the musk deer and red fox. It rests on the almost-surreal backdrop of white tipped-mountains and together with the Nanda Devi National Park, creates an ecological zone between the Zanskar Valley and Himalayas range. The best time to visit is between the months of June and October.

2. Yumthang Valley of Flowers, Sikkim

Also known as the Sikkim Valley of Flowers, it is situated North of Gangtok. It is found at 3,564 metres of altitude and is surrounded by multiple shades of blossoms. The Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary is also situated here, which is home to approximately 24 species of rhododendron and is also its state flower. The best time to visit is between February and June, which is when the flowers bloom.

3. Dzokou Valley, Manipur

A hidden gem among India’s flower valleys, it is settled on the Manipur-Nagaland interstate border. The hills are blanketed by flowers of all kinds, particularly pink and white lilies. You’ll be lucky if you catch a glimpse of the Dzukou Lily, which is only found in this region. It tends to be more peaceful than the other valleys on this list, making it a treat for tranquility. Visit between the months of April to September to see the mountains in full bloom.

4. Kaas Plateau, Maharashtra

In Maharashtra’s Satara district lies this surprising natural wonder. The Kaas Plateau is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Post the monsoon, this mountainous range is converted to a multicoloured one with many wildflowers. Besides flowers, it is also home to many reptiles, birds, mammals and amphibians which bring flocks of biodiversity enthusiasts. The Kaas Plateau is also famous for the Pleocaulus ritchei or Topli Karvi which comes to life approximately every 7-8 years. The best time to visit is in August and September.

5. Munnar Valley, Kerala

Of course God’s own country i.e. Kerala had to be home to a flower valley of its own. It comes in the form of the Munnar Valley which is located in the Western ghats mountain range of Kerala. It is most famous for the strobilanthes kunthiana flower, commonly known as Neelakurinji. Approximately every 12 years, the flower blooms and covers the valleys and adjoining mountains in a hue of lavender. It is a phenomenon tracked keenly by those in the field of biodiversity and sees a rise in tourism during the blossoming season which last occurred in 2018. The best time to visit Kerala’s Munnar Valley is between July and October.