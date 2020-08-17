Top-10 Handloom Silk Sarees Brands in India: Get ready for the Pure Silk Sarees

Covai Post Network

Today, we have covered a list of silk sarees brands in India. A woman’s most prized possession in the wardrobe is always a silk saree. An heirloom she got from her grandmother or the one she bought from her first salary, a celeb-inspired designer piece or an impulse buy- crafted out of lustrous silk or the most ordinary cotton- it has a special place in her heart and wardrobe. One day of her week is dedicated for it- changing the folds of the fabric, and letting it out in the air. This quintessential six-yard staple in Indian women’s wardrobe has a complicated buying journey, which often begins with a straightforward question- where to buy it. Well, not to worry, as we bring you top-10 places to buy sarees in India! These online silk saree brands are a name to reckon with and have aggregated positive reviews from their patrons. We have done good research is showing you the best handloom silk sarees brands of India.

Here is a list of best Handlom Silk Sarees Brands of India:

Bharatsthali Silk Sarees: If you are looking to indulge in some retail therapy and doing some good to the ecosystem while you are at it, Bharatsthali is the place to be at. Bringing you handloom sarees online from weavers all over the country, this online saree store plays a pivotal role in making sarees a mainstream affair. Whether you are looking for pure silk sarees in Banarasi or Kanjivaram or a six-yard of contemporary vibes in linen or silk-cotton, here is everything that you are looking for to complement your traditional wardrobe. From rokka ceremony to the wedding and from office to an evening get together, the Bharatsthali sarees play their part in every social dynamics and let you take centre stage. The silk sarees are certified with Silk Mark India guaranteeing their purity and authenticity. It is a for-profit and fair-trade enterprise and offers worldwide shipping at no extra cost!

Limeroad: This online store boasts of an eclectic range of Indian wear for women. The store has collaborated with Madhya Pradesh Government to bring handloom products online for its patrons. The users can create their social scrapbook and pins for inspiration or take cues from different styles. Limeroad hosts festive wear, casual wear, Indo-Western and regular wear sarees in silk and cotton. It delivers all across the country.

Indiwear: Indiwear brings a unique range of sarees online. Whether you are looking for prints and patterns in sarees for casual wear, red sarees for wedding functions, floral sarees for summer and sarees with jacket blouses for a cocktail party, Indiwear doesn’t disappoint. Bringing you traditional as well as fanciful contemporary styles at your fingertips, this online saree store amps up your fashion persona with the optimum mix of traditional and contemporary style in sarees.

Nalli: Looking for traditional Indian sarees in purest of silk and cotton? Yes, you guessed it right! Nalli has carved a niche for itself is offering a range of handloom silk sarees and cotton sarees at reasonable rates. It provides worldwide shipping and delivery at reasonable prices. From pure kanjivaram silk sarees to Banarasi sarees, from Kota Doria sarees to georgette and poly silk sarees- the collection is extensive, covers every styling need and complements every occasion.

Sabyasachi: Do you like designer sarees and have money to splurge? If yes, Sabyasachi sarees could give you your dream look. A favourite of celebrities and A-listers, Sabyasachi sarees are a handwoven delight that could make you look a million dollar. Beautiful and elegant in the same breath, these sarees by Sabyasachi are worn best with contemporary blouses with a sexy spin. These sarees can cost you a fortune, but worth every penny you will spend on them!

Jhumoor: Jhumoor is a Kolkata-based online saree store that brings authentic handloom sarees from Bengal. The sarees are sourced directly from the handloom weavers and presented to you online at your fingertips. Be it taant, Jamdani or the very famous ghicha silk sarees with hand-embroidery and painting from the Eastern ghats, this store rolls in delightful surprise at every click with a promise of faster turnaround time. The store offers delivery across India and accepts online payments via debit card, credit card or net banking.

Jinglesh Fashion: Jinglesh Fashion is home to fashionable traditional attire at reasonable prices. It offers designer sarees, linen sarees and silk sarees. If you are looking for sarees with homely vibes- the ones that you can wear daily and gift to someone without throwing your budget off-track, ‘Sarees in 999’ could be your go-to option. The sarees at Jinglesh have contemporary prints and patterns that make them a favourite choice of saree lovers. The shipping time is very less, and often the product is dispatched in one business day.

Unnati Silks: This online saree shop represents a family enterprise with a worldwide presence. The store boasts of more than 300 handloom varieties including traditional and tribal ones. Unnati Silks works with artists directly and has a dedicated offering of handwoven sarees for your everyday and special affairs including the contemporary Ajrakh and Bagh prints and traditional Andhra handloom.

Talking Threads: It is a luxury design house that offersthemost exquisite collection of bridal and wedding sarees. It also houses some of the forgotten yet traditional craft such as ParsiGara, Bandhej with zardozi, Kashmiri Tilla, Pure Pashmina, Kamdani saree and many more. Since the store rolls in heritage collection exclusively for special occasions such as a wedding, it comes along with a premium price range.

Shakuntulum: The platform brings sarees online for women of today, who want to make saree a part of their life in all its grandeur and elegance. It sources its collection of bridal sarees from designers all over the country. With a decade of experience in offering women’s ethnic clothing under its wing, Shakuntalam offers a range of handloom beauties in a modern avatar.

These 10-saree online stores in India bring the best-in-class shopping experience for you. Whether you are looking for a saree online to clear out some severe lockdown blues or to gift your loved ones, they are worth a dekko!