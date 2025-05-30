World No Tobacco Day 2025: A Wake-Up Call to Breathe Easy

Dr. Jayakumar Rajagopal, Senior Consultant Pulmonologist, PSG Hospitals

Every year, on May 31st, the world observes World No Tobacco Day, an initiative led by the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise awareness about the devastating impact of tobacco use and to promote healthier, tobacco-free lives. At PSG Hospitals, we see firsthand how tobacco destroys health, breaks families, and burdens the healthcare system. As a pulmonologist, I urge everyone to reflect on the importance of this day.

2025 Theme: “Unmasking the Appeal: Exposing Industry Tactics on Tobacco and Nicotine Products”

This year’s theme shines a spotlight on the calculated and deceptive strategies used by the tobacco and nicotine industry to hook the next generation. From colorful packaging and flavored products to social media influencers and misleading health claims, the tobacco industry has adapted to lure children and young adults into a lifelong addiction.

They don’t just sell tobacco—they sell aspiration, rebellion, and false images of freedom, while hiding the pain, disease, and death their products cause. It’s time to unmask these tactics and protect vulnerable populations, especially our youth.

The Harsh Reality of Tobacco Use

Tobacco is responsible for over 8 million deaths globally every year, including more than 1.3 million non-smokers who die due to second-hand smoke exposure. In India, tobacco use is a leading cause of preventable diseases such as:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Lung, oral, and throat cancers

Heart attacks and strokes

Asthma exacerbations and lung infections

No form of tobacco is safe. Even occasional use can cause harm.

What About E-Cigarettes and Smokeless Tobacco?

Many people mistakenly believe that e-cigarettes (vapes) and smokeless tobacco (like gutkha, khaini, and pan masala) are safer alternatives. The truth is: they are not.

E-cigarettes contain addictive nicotine and harmful chemicals that can damage lung tissue, affect brain development in youth, and increase the risk of future smoking.

Smokeless tobacco is directly linked to oral cancer, gum disease, and heart disease, and its users are often misled into underestimating the risks due to lack of visible smoke.

Both forms are part of the tobacco industry’s strategy to sustain addiction under the illusion of reduced harm.

The Effects on the Lungs – A Pulmonologist’s Perspective

As a Senior Consultant Pulmonologist at PSG Hospitals, I witness every day how tobacco irreversibly damages the lungs:

It inflames and narrows airways.

It destroys lung tissue, reducing oxygen exchange.

It leads to long-term dependence on oxygen therapy.

It increases the risk of severe infections like pneumonia and tuberculosis.

The Power of Quitting

The human body begins to heal the moment you stop using tobacco:

20 minutes after quitting – Heart rate and blood pressure begin to drop.

12 hours – Carbon monoxide levels in the blood normalize.

2 weeks to 3 months – Lung function begins to improve.

1 year – The risk of heart disease drops by half.

Quitting is not easy, but with medical support, counseling, and nicotine replacement therapies, it is absolutely achievable.

What Can You Do?

Refuse to be manipulated by advertising and peer pressure.

Say NO to tobacco and e-cigarettes in all forms.

Encourage others to quit and seek help from healthcare professionals.

Educate children about the real consequences of tobacco use.

Support stronger tobacco control laws and demand accountability from the industry.

Final Thoughts

On this World No Tobacco Day, let us raise our voices to expose the lies, unmask the glamor, and reject the manipulation. At PSG Hospitals, we stand committed to helping every individual breathe easier and live longer.

Tobacco is not freedom—it is a trap. Choose health. Choose life. Say no to tobacco.