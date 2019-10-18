Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI)’s Annual Flagship Event – the 26th Perfect Health Mela Inaugurated by Leading Dignataries

The theme of the Mela this year is Fit Delhi, Fit India

Key highlights for the day include a Laughter Yoga Conclave by Laughter Yoga International apart from numerous competitions and cultural events for students

Over 300 people were tested for HbA1c, free of cost, in memory of Shri Arun Jaitley.

The Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI), a leading national non-profit organization committed to making India a healthier and disease-free nation flagged off its annual flagship event – the 26th Perfect Health Mela (PHM) today. The theme of the Mela being held from 18th to 20th October 2019 from 8 am to 10 pm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi is ‘Fit Delhi, Fit India’.

Inauguration of the 26th Perfect Health Mela

Inaugurating the event were Shri CK Khanna, Acting President BCCI, Ms. Meenakshi Datta Ghosh IAS, Co-Chair HCFI Round Table on Health & Wellness Building Consensus; Shri Satish Upadhyay Former Chairman Education SDMC; Shri Bejon Misra, International Consumer Policy expert; Dr. Girish Tyagi, President, Delhi Medical Association; Ms. Richa Bharti, Consultant Media & Communications, Ministry of Health, GOI; Prof. Dr. Monica Chaudhry, Director, School of Health Sciences, Ansal University and Dr. Nisha Mendiratta, Associate Head, Splice, Department of Science and Technology (DST), GOI.

In its 26th edition, the Mela is being organized by HCFI jointly with Dept. of Health Delhi Government, DST and other government departments. Supporting the event are leading brands including personal and fabric hygiene brand Fena, restaurant chain Imperfecto, educational institute Ansal University, personal hygiene brand Pee Safe, medical device company Agatsa, Coca Cola, LIC and other organizations.

Started in 1993, the Perfect Health Mela caters to people from all age groups and all walks of life. It showcases activities across categories such as health education seminars, check-ups, entertainment programmes, lifestyle exhibitions, lectures, workshops, and competitions. Over 200 organizations attend the event each year including state and central government entities, PSUs, and leading corporates.

Speaking at the inaugural, Padma Shri Awardee, Dr. KK Aggarwal, President, HCFI & CMAAO said, “It is extremely heartening to flag off the 26th edition of the Perfect Health Mela. This year the Mela focuses on a highly relevant theme, that of a Fit India. It is important to understand that a person can be fit irrespective of whether they are healthy or have a disease. A fit body houses a fit mind and this way many health concerns can be prevented. The Mela theme is also commensurate with our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision for a fitter and cleaner India. This year, the Mela has several new features and promises to enthrall visitors with its mix of education and entertainment.”

In his message Mr. Satyendra Jain, Health Minister, Government of Delhi said that it is heartening and encouraging to see the work being done by HCFI towards preventive health education in the country in the form of an event like the Perfect Health Mela.

Congratulators messages were recieved from Shri Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi. In their message the leadership team of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said that the Fit India concept should be taken up by the public at large.

On the occassion Shri Satish Upadhyaya Former Chairman Education SDMC said, “Events like the Perfect Health Mela are the need of the hour in educating the masses on aspects of health. I wish HCFI the very best in all their endeavors.”

Dr. Girish Tyagi, President, Delhi Medical Association said, “From free check-ups to using entertainment as a medium to deliver messages on preventive health, the Mela is a confluence of many things.”

Shri CK Khanna, Acting President BCCI and said that the best part of this event is that it is open for all and caters to people of all age groups.

.

A survey on Happiness Index is being conducted over the three days of the event in addition to the regular competitions Anmol, Divya Jyoti, EcoFest, Heritage, and MedicoMasti. New attractions include a special show on the science behind miracles, Bollywood evening with Shibani Kashyap, Dandia show, and an open dance competition. A special Laughter Yoga Show is also being organized by the organization Laughter Yoga International.

A special campaign on the benefits of saline nasal drops during the Diwali season to combat ill effects of pollution was also launched in association with Nasivion S. Saline drops are a safe solution for dry and stuffy noses and can help improve nasal hygiene and are safe to be used in all age groups including kids.

Speaking on this, Mr. Arun Sethi – Delhi Laughter Club, Dr. Umesh Saghal – Gurgaon Laughter Club and Com. Ashok Sawhney – Jalvayu Laughter Club said “The age-old saying that laughter is the best medicine cannot be truer. Not only does laughing improve and increase blood circulation but also protects the heart in the process. We are happy to be a part of this Mela and organize a session on the importance of laughter yoga."

Mrs Indu Ahuja, Coordinator of the Laughter Yoga session said, "Laughter yoga helps burn calories and therefore keeps a person healthy and fit. Keep laughing for a healthy and long life.”

Entry to the Mela is free for all.