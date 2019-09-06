Herbalife Nutrition Inaugurates Water Plant in Kithiganur; To Benefit 2500 Families in the Area

by businesswireindia.com

The RO plant and water ATM will cater to 2500 families, 5 schools and other establishments in and around Kithiganur village in Karnataka

Distributed 500 water dispensers to families from the village

The company plans to set up 2 more Water ATMs by November ’19 near Hoskote

Herbalife Nutrition, the global nutrition giant, today inaugurated the Water ATM and Reverse Osmosis (RO) system based water purifying plant in Kithiganur village, Karnataka. The plant will help over 2500 families and 5 schools in the region access clean drinking water. The plant was inaugurated in presence ofEvery year due to contaminated water disease like diarrhoea, dysentery and other related disease spreads in rural areas. The RO water plant will purify 1000 litres of water every hour and the water will be distributed to the families and schools in nearby villages through Water ATM. Herbalife Nutrition distributed 20 litres capacity water dispensers for convenient storage to 500 families across Kithiganur.Herbalife Nutrition celebrates twenty years of its business in India and the organization’s growth is rooted in its ethos of building a healthier and happier world for all., “We are proud to support the Honorable Prime Minister’s Swachh Bharath campaign with our initiative. Clean drinking water is essential to a healthy life. There is growing demand for potable drinking water in rural areas across the country. This plant is a step towards ensuring families in Kithiganur can access clean drinking water. We plan to install two more RO plants in villages near Hoskote.”said, “Availability of potable drinking water is one of the basic needs and critical for overall wellbeing of people. This is an excellent initiative by Herbalife Nutrition and will help provide the water infrastructure to families in the region.”Source: Businesswire