05 May 2020, Edition - 1757, Tuesday
Hillstone Networks Recognized in Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms for its CloudHive Solution

by businesswireindia.com

May 5, 2020

Business Wire India

Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of Enterprise Network Security and Risk Management solutions, is excited to announce that Hillstone Networks was included in the Gartner Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms* for its CloudHive solution.

 

Gartner's Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) is a global guide that evaluates Cloud Workload Protection Platforms.

 

In order to better inform customers on best practices and procurement guidance for solutions in the CWPP space that maps to their needs and requirements, Gartner has grouped the vendors into eight layers. Hillstone Networks is recognized in “Identity-Based Segmentation, Visibility and Control Capabilities” for CloudHive.

 

Hillstone CloudHive provides micro-segmentation technology to secure each virtual machine (VM) in a cloud environment in order to protect a business’ critical assets. It provides comprehensive visibility of East-West traffic and provides complete protection to stop lateral attacks between VMs. On-demand security services can be applied to any and all new workloads and VMs through its scalability.

 

Hillstone CloudHive solution benefits:

 
  • Granular visibility into east-west traffic to defend against lateral attacks
  • Effortless scalability of security through active orchestration
  • Improved efficiency while reducing overall total cost of ownership

“Our solutions address real life customer problems, so to us, it’s further validation for Hillstone Networks has been included in Gartner’s Market Guide for its CloudHive solution and addresses a customer’s need for visibility and control of their virtual networks,” says Timothy Liu, CTO and Co-founder at Hillstone Networks.

 

*: Gartner, Market Guide for Cloud Workload Protection Platforms, Neil MacDonald, Tom Croll, 14 April 2020

 

Gartner Disclaimer:

 

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

 

About Hillstone Networks

 

Hillstone Networks’ Enterprise Network Security and Risk Management solutions provide visibility, intelligence, and protection to ensure enterprises can comprehensively see, thoroughly understand, and rapidly act against cyber-threats. Recognized by leading analysts and trusted by global enterprises, Hillstone’s solutions cover the enterprise from edge to cloud while improving total-cost-of-ownership. To learn more visit www.hillstonenet.com.

 

 
Source: Businesswire

