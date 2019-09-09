Himanshu Khanna Joins Resulticks as Director of Sales India (West)

Real-time omnichannel marketing solutions provider Resulticks has announced the appointment of Himanshu Khanna as its Director of Sales, India (West). In his role, Himanshu will spearhead Resulticks’ western India sales strategy formulation and execution, adding momentum to the company's rapid growth towards market leadership countrywide.

“Himanshu is an experienced leader who has a strong record of developing business with his in-depth industry knowledge and a customer-centric approach,” noted Redickaa Subrammanian, Resulticks CEO and Co-founder. “With his global perspective and the insights that he has on the technology needs of India’s forward-thinking enterprises, we’re confident that Himanshu will be key to our growth as the solution of choice for measurable, scalable, intuitive omnichannel customer engagement.”

Himanshu Khanna, Director of Sales, India (West)

Himanshu brings to his new role 20 years of global leadership experience, most recently as Country Director, India at Sitecore where he led the digital experience platform provider’s operations, expansion, and revenue growth. His previous sales leadership experience includes business development, demand generation, and alliance management for Microsoft, SecureLink, and OCR Services Inc. across India and META.

Commenting on his new position, Himanshu said, “I am truly excited to join this exceptional team at Resulticks and contribute towards its next phase of growth. Resulticks’ engineering team has built a robust spectrum of capabilities that will excite the marketing world. Marketers are more than ready for next-generation, easy to use marketing automation software that engages customers at the individual level, delivers comprehensive insights, and empowers transformation well beyond just marketing. This is a truly world class SaaS software that will exceed the expectations of marketers everywhere.”

About Resulticks

Built from the ground up by marketers for marketers, Resulticks is a real-time conversation cloud-enabled by the world's first marketing data blockchain. With its big data-driven, AI-powered omnichannel approach, Resulticks is changing the marketing automation landscape worldwide. Resulticks has offices in the United States, India, Australia, and APAC. www.resulticks.com.