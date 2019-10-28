HKBU MSc in Business Management Named World’s Top 100 by Financial Times for Second Year Running

by businesswireindia.com

For the second year in a row, the School of Business of Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) has won a world top 100 ranking for its Master of Science in Business Management (MScBM) programme in the Financial Times Masters in Management (MiM) ranking released this week.

After a successful debut in the MiM ranking last year, in this year’s ranking, the great majority of respondents agreed that the HKBU MScBM programme helped them achieve their goals. The programme also ranked in the top 30 globally for alumni’s career progress and percentage salary increase in the first three years after graduation.

"It is an honour to be acknowledged as one of the world's leading programmes by the Financial Times MiM ranking for the second straight year," said Prof. Ed Snape, Dean of the HKBU School of Business. "We are continually developing our programme to provide our students with a world-class education that prepares them to excel on their chosen path. We are excited that our School’s postgraduate programmes are welcoming more and more international students, along with students from Hong Kong and mainland China. Students are attracted to the opportunities provided by Hong Kong’s unique strategic business location and status as a gateway between China, the region and the rest of the world. We look forward to developing the next generation of leaders and to seeing our alumni continue to grow and progress in their careers.”

The Financial Times Masters in Management 2019 ranking is based on survey responses from the class of 2016 alumni along with school data. The ranking is based on a broad set of criteria including alumni career progression, school diversity, international experience, research, and a multitude of other factors.

Among the criteria, the HKBU School of Business was ranked highly for school diversity, with the fourth highest proportion of female students (70%) and placed in the top 20 in percentage of female faculty (45%) among all schools globally.

About the HKBU School of Business

Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) School of Business is one of only 1% of business schools worldwide with triple accreditation by the three leading global accreditation bodies: AACSB, AMBA and EQUIS. Dedicated to whole-person business education, the School is among the top 25 business schools in Asia-Pacific ranked by the Financial Times. Today, the School offers a full range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including Master, MBA, MSc, DBA and PhD. The University as a whole has been ranked 26th in the Top 50 Under 50 2020 Rankings by QS and 60th in University Impact Rankings 2019 by Times Higher Education (THE). More information is available at https://bus.hkbu.edu.hk or by connecting on LinkedIn.

