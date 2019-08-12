How to Play Rummy at Rummy Passion – a Guide for Beginners

NOTE – Both types of Joker Cards serve the same purpose.



NOTE – The Drop option is not available in Deals Rummy.

Sign Up Bonus – Once you become a registered member at the site, you get a bonus of whopping Rs 10,000 in the first week of your deposits. That is, when you make your first deposit, you get up to Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000 on your second deposit, and Rs 5,000 on the deposit made on Sunday.



NEFT Deposit – Get 10% cashback up to Rs 10,000 on NEFT Deposits done on every Wednesday. When you make your deposits, send the proof of deposit to the site via email, you get the cashback.



PAYTM – Win 100% Match Bonus up to Rs 1,000 in your account while making your deposit. Use code – MYPAYTM to claim the bonus.

