23 Dec 2019, Edition - 1623, Monday
How VDO.AI Is Building the Future of Internet Advertising
by businesswireindia.com
December 23, 2019
Business Wire India Advertising technologies are undergoing
a transformation. VDO.AI
is the technology innovator
in digital video. The company which derives
its name, VDO.AI from
its raison d’etre– the integration of video content with advanced targeting capabilities, has already reached over 300 million people across the world. VDO.AI
is different
to its competitors as
it offers
a product built by
a publisher for
a publisher. Video being the dominant form of content consumption on the internet, the VDO.AI platform helps publishers transition
to the future. VDO.AI’s proprietary technology platform provides the video player, video streaming, video content and video advertising
in an end-to-end offering
to some of the biggest publishers on the internet.
VDO.AI
is at
a mission
to keep the internet free of cost for the users and help keep information free on the internet. Company’s vision
is to be one of the leading global companies
in its area of expertise.
It is already out there with Google and Facebook as
a part of their industry working
its way
to the top.
VDO.AI
is a privately owned entity, with an annual turnover of double-digit millions and has been growing at an exponential growth rate of 500% year-on-year since inception.
It is a fully bootstrapped start-up with millions of dollars invested
in building the product and setting up
a team of close
to 100 people globally.
Currently, the company has over
a thousand customers on the publishers’ site and works with many leading brands both
in the Silicon Valley and India, including Airbnb, Uber, Netflix
to name
a few.
VDO.AI partners with all top media publishers
in India like India TV, The Hindu, Dainik Bhaskar, Dainik Jagran even the international biggies like Entrepreneur.com and many more.
The company aims
to integrate the best advertisers with qualified publishers,
to enable
a thriving high value video advertising ecosystem. By 2025, VDO.AI aims
to be an established global video advertising solution provider with presence all across the globe. Currently, they are based
in two cities
– New Delhi and California, and intend
to expand the sales offices
to all the major ad tech hubs
in the world covering Barcelona and Europe, New York and the East Coast of United States, Tokyo
in Japan and
is looking
to expand
in Chinese market as well
.
