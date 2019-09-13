Hypr Games Forays into Frictionless Instant Games

Hypr Games, a top-notch quality gaming studio that produces and publishes highly-addictive casual and instant games recently launched two new Facebook Instant Games titles – Sea Battle and Word Challenge. U2opia Global, the Singapore based parent company has also earmarked USD 1 Million in investment for building new and interesting Instant Games under the title of Hypr Games.

Sea Battle is a Classic Multiplayer Battleship Game and Word Challenge is a unique word puzzle game that allows you to compete against your friends and worldwide players. These game IPs are powered by in-house technology that enables to produce high quality frictionless social games designed exclusively for Facebook Instant Games. The core design and friction-less approach of the games allow the studio to extend distribution of these IPs to other chat messengers and Social Entertainment apps like TikTok and WeChat that has a commutative user base of 4 billion.

Facebook first opened Instant platform for all developers in March 2018. There are 2.4 billion monthly active users on Facebook worldwide, with more than 600 million users who play games daily, with this Hypr Games plans to leverage this category and thus gain enormous distribution scale and virality.

Sumesh Menon, Co-founder and Group CEO, U2opia Global, said, "Traditionally, the gaming industry has unlocked tremendous value with new disruptive distribution platforms like Console, PC, and Smartphones. We liked the seamless access and distribution scale of instant games through social platforms."

About Hypr Games

Hypr Games, the Game Development & Publishing division of U2opia Global is committed to offering high-quality games for our global audiences, games that’s are fun, lightweight, instantly playable and highly engaging. They specialize in publishing western games in India. Hypr is backed by a team of high calibre game development and publishing experts with the offices in Barcelona and New Delhi, India. They are currently focusing on building own casual games IP on Play store, Appstore and Instant Messenger for the global audience.