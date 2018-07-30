  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
30 Jul 2018, Edition - 1112, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • FIR filed against the Priest
  • Both Nawaz Sharif and his doctor are admitted to the same ward in the hospital in Islamabad
  • This is vote politics and election agenda, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
  • Economic Offenses Court summons Chidambarams as they file plea seeking exemption from appearance
  • TDP MPs protesting at the parliament demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh
  • TMC gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha, to raise NRC issue
  • DMK president M Karunanidhi was taken to the Kauvery Hospital at 1:30 am on Saturday following a dip in his blood pressure
  • 27 passenger trains were cancelled while 7 were diverted due to closure of Yamuna bridge
  • Emmerson Mnangagwa served as the vice president in Robert Mugabe’s government
  • IRCTC Hotel Case: Special Court takes cognizance, summons issued to former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Hyundai Brilliant Moments Film ‘Army With SANTRO’ Evokes National Pride and Patriotism

by businesswireindia.com

July 30, 2018

Business Wire India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the number one car exporter since inception, received an overwhelming response and participation from customers for its Brilliant Moments with Hyundai Campaign. Celebrating 20 Years in India and thanking over 5.4 Million valuable customers, Hyundai released the second film – emotionally connecting Brilliant Moments with Hyundai – ‘Army with SANTRO’ on July 17, 2018. The campaign has recorded 100 Million views in just 11 Days of its release in Social Media.

Commenting on the response from customers, Mr. Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The second film ‘Army with SANTRO’ which was released on July 17th evokes National Pride and Patriotism and has crossed 100 Million views in 11 days setting a new record in the Indian Corporate World and perhaps even created a World Record outside the entertainment industry. We thank all our customers and appreciate their support in making these records. We have invited our customers to share their emotional stories of Brilliant Moments with us, and their overwhelming response is a true testimony of our strong connect with them.”

The first Brilliant Moment film – ‘The Deal with ACCENT’ released on June 27, 2018 garnered over 100 Million views in just ­­­­­­­­­­17 days of its release. The campaign has recorded unprecedented engagement on social media customers sharing 17,000 beautiful stories of their real-life experiences with Hyundai Cars.

Hyundai released both the films on Social Media and digital platforms. The customers of iconic Hyundai brands – SANTRO, ACCENT, and i10 have been invited to share their Brilliant Memories with Hyundai through the microsite www.BrilliantMoments.in, special letter boxes at the Hyundai dealership network, email on entries@brilliantmoments.in and Whatsapp (8130121212). Top 10 #BrilliantMoments stories shared by the Hyundai customers would be made into individual films and promoted for voting on the microsite www.BrilliantMoments.in and the top 3 films with the highest votes would be chosen as winners. The Winners will be gifted Hyundai cars at a mega event in presence of our corporate brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan, a domestic holiday for 10 couples and 1,000 gift vouchers for lucky winners.
 
 
Film Name Release Date No. of Days Views
The Deal with ACCENT June 27, 2018 17 Over 100 Million
Army with SANTRO July 17, 2018 11 Over 100 Million
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿