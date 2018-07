Hyundai Brilliant Moments Film ‘Army With SANTRO’ Evokes National Pride and Patriotism

by businesswireindia.com

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the number one car exporter since inception, received an overwhelming response and participation from customers for its. Celebrating 20 Years in India and thanking over 5.4 Million valuable customers, Hyundai released the second film – emotionally connecting Brilliant Moments with Hyundai –on July 17, 2018. The campaign has recordedof its release in Social Media.said, “The second film ‘Army with SANTRO’ which was released on July 17evokes National Pride and Patriotism and has crossedviews in 11 days setting a new record in the Indian Corporate World and perhaps even created aoutside the entertainment industry. We thank all our customers and appreciate their support in making these records. We have invited our customers to share their emotional stories of Brilliant Moments with us, and their overwhelming response is a true testimony of our strong connect with them.”released on June 27, 2018 garnered over 100 Million views in just ­­­­­­­­­­17 days of its release. The campaign has recorded unprecedented engagement on social media customers sharing 17,000 beautiful stories of their real-life experiences with Hyundai Cars.Hyundai released both the films on Social Media and digital platforms. The customers of iconic Hyundai brands – SANTRO, ACCENT, and i10 have been invited to share their Brilliant Memories with Hyundai through the microsite www.BrilliantMoments.in , special letter boxes at the Hyundai dealership network, email on entries@brilliantmoments.in and Whatsapp (8130121212). Top 10 #BrilliantMoments stories shared by the Hyundai customers would be made into individual films and promoted for voting on the microsite www.BrilliantMoments.in and the top 3 films with the highest votes would be chosen as winners. The Winners will be gifted Hyundai cars at a mega event in presence of our corporate brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan, a domestic holiday for 10 couples and 1,000 gift vouchers for lucky winners.Source: Businesswire