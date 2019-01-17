IAA Invites Entries for a Campaign to Build Awareness About Diabetic Retinopathy in India

by businesswireindia.com



Deadline: 28th January 2019, No extension of deadlines

A national health initiative brought to you by

The International Advertising Association and the All India Ophthalmological Society.

No entry fee

Timeline: The winning campaign should be produced in a period of not more than 15 days



International Advertising Association

C/o. R K Swamy BBDO Pvt. Ltd, 4th Floor,

Elphinstone House,

17 Murzban Road, Mumbai – 400001

For queries email id: execseciaa@gmail.com

International Advertising Association (IAA) in association with the All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) is providing a platform for all advertising and marketing professionals in India to showcase their creativity for a cause during the upcoming International Advertising Association World Congress in Kochi next month. IAA is inviting entries for creating a campaign to drive awareness on ‘Diabetic Retinopathy’. This national health initiative is titledIAA in partnership with All India Ophthalmological society.Says Punit Goenka President IAA (India Chapter), “The ethos behind the campaign is that IAA has always believed that communication should be a force for good. The India Chapter has an excellent track record of supporting good societal causes.”Adds Dr. S. Natarajan, President Elect of the AIOS, “The diabetes pandemic is sweeping across the country. There are 62 million people with diabetes in India and another 77 million people estimated to be pre-diabetic. These and all those who have not yet been diagnosed as diabetic are facing grave risk, including those of Diabetic Retinopathy and hence there is a need to build mass awareness about this issue. I am glad the IAA is supporting this much-needed initiative.”The campaign will be judged by an elite jury for creativity and simplicity. IAA will support the winning team to produce the campaign, and invite two members of the team to Kochi. The campaign will be unveiled in the presence of renowned speakers and celebrities at the IAA World Congress on 22February 2019. The Last day to send in entries isSource: Businesswire