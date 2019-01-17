  • Download mobile app
17 Jan 2019, Edition - 1283, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Justice Dinesh Maheswari, Justice Sanjiv Khanna will be sworn in as SC judges on Friday
  • Isro launches UNNATI to train foreign personnel
  • NGT directs Volkswagen to give an undertaking and deposit money by 5 pm Friday
  • Ex-BCCI president N Srinivasan lashes out at CoA
  • Body of one of 15 trapped Meghalaya miners found by naval divers
  • Mayawati’s MBA nephew enters frame, sparks speculation in BSP circles
  • Leopard takes away 3-year-old girl from mother’s lap in Bengal
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

IAA Invites Entries for a Campaign to Build Awareness About Diabetic Retinopathy in India

by businesswireindia.com

January 17, 2019

Business Wire India

International Advertising Association (IAA) in association with the All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) is providing a platform for all advertising and marketing professionals in India to showcase their creativity for a cause during the upcoming International Advertising Association World Congress in Kochi next month. IAA is inviting entries for creating a campaign to drive awareness on ‘Diabetic Retinopathy’. This national health initiative is titled EYE4Future and is conceptualised by IAA in partnership with All India Ophthalmological society.
 
Says Punit Goenka President IAA (India Chapter), “The ethos behind the campaign is that IAA has always believed that communication should be a force for good. The India Chapter has an excellent track record of supporting good societal causes.”
 
Adds Dr. S. Natarajan, President Elect of the AIOS, “The diabetes pandemic is sweeping across the country. There are 62 million people with diabetes in India and another 77 million people estimated to be pre-diabetic. These and all those who have not yet been diagnosed as diabetic are facing grave risk, including those of Diabetic Retinopathy and hence there is a need to build mass awareness about this issue. I am glad the IAA is supporting this much-needed initiative.”
 
The campaign will be judged by an elite jury for creativity and simplicity. IAA will support the winning team to produce the campaign, and invite two members of the team to Kochi. The campaign will be unveiled in the presence of renowned speakers and celebrities at the IAA World Congress on 22nd February 2019. The Last day to send in entries is 28th January, 2019. No extensions.
 
 
Deadline: 28th January 2019, No extension of deadlines
A national health initiative brought to you by
The International Advertising Association and the All India Ophthalmological Society.
No entry fee
Timeline: The winning campaign should be produced in a period of not more than 15 days
 
International Advertising Association
C/o. R K Swamy BBDO Pvt. Ltd, 4th Floor,
Elphinstone House,
17 Murzban Road, Mumbai – 400001
For queries email id: execseciaa@gmail.com
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿