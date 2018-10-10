IDEMIA and JCB Partner to Launch Google Pay in Japan

by businesswireindia.com

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, announces its partnership with JCB, the only international payment brand based in Japan, to launch Google Pay in Japan.

Users will be able to make contactless mobile payments in store using their JCB branded credit, debit, and prepaid cards enrolled in their Google Pay, at places such as convenience stores, supermarkets, drug stores and other shops where QUICPay is accepted.

To enable Google Pay for JCB cardholders, JCB leverages an agnostic and scalable payment card tokenization and digitization infrastructure, the JCB Tokenization Platform (JTP). It relies on IDEMIA’s field-proven digital payment solution. It allows not only JCB, but also its issuing and processing partners to integrate with Google Pay and offer real-time enrolment, provisioning and tokenization capabilities. Users in Japan can, therefore, add their JCB cards in the Google Pay app on their Osaifu Keitai-compatible phones equipped with Android 5.0 or higher version.

We are delighted to be able to provide our customers with the ability to use Google Pay by leveraging QUICPay’s wide acceptance network in Japan.” said Masaki Yokawa, Executive Vice-President for Brand Business at JCB. “We believe the service will enhance the convenience and experience for JCB card members with the simple and intuitive user interface. JTP plays an integral part for making this happen, and we are proud to have worked with IDEMIA, who has a proven track record in this area, in order to add the Google Pay capability to the platform.”

Nobuyoshi NEZU, Representative director at IDEMIA Japan declared: "We are proud to have worked together with JCB in the deployment of Google Pay in Japan. This represents another milestone in our long-term partnership. IDEMIA is the mobile payment enablement partner of choice for JCB, by offering IDEMIA’s field-proven Digital Enablement Platform. IDEMIA’s technology and services are deployed at scale with tens of millions of cards digitized so far across the world.”

For more information about Google Pay, visit https://pay.google.com/about/ or get the Google Pay app

Google Pay and Google are trademarks of Google LLC.

QUICPay is the contactless payment product developed by JCB for the Japanese market. QUICPay is a registered trademark of JCB for its contactless payment solution.

Osaifu-Keitai is the Standard mobile payment system, only available to subscribers in Japan. Osaifu Keitai is a trademark of NTT DOCOMO, INC.



About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) have joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009005684/en/

Source: Businesswire