IFSG’s Stars of Tomorrow Athletes Win 58 Medals in 12 Months

by businesswireindia.com

13 supported athletes under the ‘Stars of Tomorrow’ program won 32 Gold, 20 Silver and 6 Bronze medals across multiple sports categories like swimming, tennis etc. in the last 12 months

All 13 athletes in the programme were offered critical support towards the fulfilment of their sporting goals

he 3-year programme by IFSG aims to identify and support India’s future sporting talent in diverse non-mainstream sports such as sailing, squash, tennis, swimming, golf. The 13 athletes selected, out of the 168 entries, under the programme are given critical support towards the fulfilment of their sporting goals by the ‘Implementation Partner’, GoSports Foundation. Dream11 Foundation is the primary contributor to this programme and has pledged Rs.3 crores to support the same.

Talking about the association with the initiative, Harsh Jain, Director – Dream11 Foundation, said, “It is imperative to have public-private partnerships to bring about the much-needed support and change in the sports ecosystem. IFSG’s Stars of Tomorrow is one such initiative that empowers the Indian youth irrespective of demographics or any other societal discrimination while focusing purely on their sporting capabilities. It feels great to have an impact on the lives of these young athletes and realise how one step towards such support can be life-changing.”