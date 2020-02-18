IIFT Final Placements Sees Largest Ever Batch With a Record Number of Recruiters Visiting the Campus

by businesswireindia.com

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, (IIFT) witnessed the Final Placements of its largest ever batch with a record of over 125 companies hosted on campus. With a staggering highest offer of 75 Lakhs per year, the average package rose to Rs. 20.48 LPA annually and the median increased to 18.2 LPA. This year the average package saw a marginal increase despite a 14% increase in the batch size. A whopping 28% of candidates from the batch got prestigious Pre-Placement Offers from both new and old decorated recruiters after the Summer Internships.

The 41 new companies which have associated with IIFT this year included some of the biggest organizations such as McKinsey & Company, Reckitt Benckiser, Star Global, Western Digital, Media.net, Axis Bank, Boston Scientific, Tata International, BEML, Virtusa, Polestar Solutions, HMS Bergbau AG, RBL Bank, Tech Mahindra, BOD Consulting, Ninjakart, Newgen Software, IGT Solutions, Gemini Solutions, Cremica, and Merilytics.

In the BFSI sector, HDFC Bank and Federal Bank were among the first-time recruiters. Marquee recruiters such as Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan & Chase, D.E. Shaw, Yes Bank, Citibank, HSBC Global Banking and Markets, EpikInDifi, L&T, Indus Valley Partners and Samunnati Finance continued to show their faith in the talent pool of IIFT.In the Sales and Marketing domain, our legacy recruiters included Dabur, ITC, L’Oréal, Bajaj Auto, Shell, Pidilite, Flipkart, Amazon, Western Digital, Tata Global Beverages Limited, Philips, Signify, Tata Steel, Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Limited, Maruti Suzuki, Cremica, Dell, EpikIndifi, Games 24×7, Google, Hero Electronix, Hero MotoCorp, HT Media, L&T, Raymond, Tata Sky, Tata Consultancy Service, TVS, and Raam Group.Top recruiters in Strategy and Consulting included McKinsey & Company, Roland Berger, Bain & Company, Cognizant Business Consulting, Michael Page and Infosys Management Consulting.IIFT once again proved its mettle in Trade with prestigious recruiters like Apical Group, ETG, Olam, Tolaram, Trafigura, Enhance Group, Archer Daniels Midland, TATA International and Louis Dreyfus Company revisiting the campus and offering coveted roles in overseas locations.Shell, Ninjakart, Maersk Line, Tata Steel, Genpact and Vikram Solar were among the top recruiters or their core supply chain and operations roles. Airtel, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Mahindra, Flipkart and Reliance Industries continued to show their faith in IIFT for their prestigious Management Trainee Roles in the General Management Domain. The Logistics domain saw first-time associations with Delhivery and QuickRide.For the IT, Product Management and Business Development, IIFT continued its association with industry giants such as Microsoft, Go MMT, EpikIndifi, Media.net, Cognizant Business Consulting, Genpact, Ofbusiness, Polestar, Axtria, Hexaware, HCL, Tech Mahindra, IBM, ZestMoney, Wipro and Capgemini.Dr. Rohit Mehtani, Head, Corporate Relations and Placement Division, said in a statement, “The largest ever batch of 2018-20 has been placed in various reputed organizations. The successful placement is a testament to the rigorous academic involvement and professional exposure IIFT provides to its students.”Dr. Manoj Pant, Director at IIFT, expressed his gratitude to the old and new recruiters for their continued support and faith in IIFT and its students. He affirmed IIFT’s pride in its student quality which is holistically nurtured through a rigorous course curriculum, world-class faculty and continuous industry exposure.IIFT takes this opportunity to express gratitude to its Alumni for their unrelenting support throughout the placement cycle and looks forward to for the same to continue in the upcoming drives.Source: Businesswire