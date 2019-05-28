IIIT-Naya Raipur Announces Admissions for B.Tech in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

With the growing demand and applicability of Data Science, Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, International Institute of Information Technology, Naya Raipur (IIT-NR), a State University (recognized by UGC) and established as joint venture between the Government of Chhattisgarh and NTPC Ltd. in Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India has launched India’s first integrated B.Tech program in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence from the academic year 2019-20. IIT-NR has also launched an M.Tech program also in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence from the coming Academic Year (2019-2020). With this IIIT-NR will be amongst the first institutes in India to offer both B.Tech and M.Tech programs in this fast emerging, futuristic technologies.

The new integrated programs in Data Science & AI offered at IIIT-NR is designed to produce students with strong foundation of both theory and practice of disruptive technologies like Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the skills that are in great demand in corporate today. The worldwide market for data analytics has been anticipated to display a CAGR of 30.08% between 2017-2023 to outperform a valuation of USD 77.64 billion. Web crawlers and in-house Data Scientists are needed today in almost every industry, for purposes like collection of data from internal and publicly available data sources. Data analytics can be utilized to build income, respond to rising patterns, improve operational proficiency and streamline marketing to make an upper hand. The service sectors where Artificial Intelligence will make a lot of difference are healthcare, finance, aviation, manufacturing, and logistics. India’s services sector has a significant potential opportunity to cater to the demand for data cleaning and human-augmented AI.

Dr. Pradeep K. Sinha, VC & Director, IIIT Naya Raipur said, “The fast-paced growth of data and the amount of knowledge that is being drawn out of this data has created many new and exciting opportunities for students having deep knowledge of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. The scope of our new B.Tech. program in DSAI shall include methods and algorithms involved in collecting, curating, managing, analyzing, and transforming data into information, which in turn enables creation of knowledge and decision-making in a variety of application domains.”

Dr. Rajarshi Mahapatra, Dean (Academics), IIIT-NR said, “The new B.Tech. program emphasizes on both fundamental concepts from the fields of computer science, statistics, and mathematics that are essential for analyzing the growing amount of data captured by many sources such as internet, social media, sensors, automobiles, environment etc. In this program, students will do projects to analyze the impact of data-driven decision making on all areas like agriculture, security, healthcare, commerce, industry, banking, insurances, transportation, city planning, etc. in line with IIIT-NR project-based learning.”

Some of the most popular firms that hire successful graduates of the specialization are Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL, Accenture and more. As, Artificial intelligence (AI) is all set to have a fundamental impact on the global labor market in the next few years, there is a huge demand for professionals in the field. Some of the lucrative jobs one can pursue are Machine Learning Engineer, Data Scientist, Business Intelligence Developer, Research Scientist and Big Data Architect.

About IIIT-Naya Raipur

Dr. SPM IIIT-Naya Raipur, established by the International Institute of Information Technology University Act, 2013 of the Government of Chhattisgarh, is a joint venture by Chhattisgarh State Government and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). Dr. SPM IIIT-NR's fifty-acre residential campus is located in the newly developed smart city of Atal Nagar, approximately 23 kms from the city of Raipur. The vibrant lush green campus of IIIT-NR is enabled with Wi-Fi connectivity, CCTV surveillance, hi tech security measures and excellent amenities for sports and other recreational activities. The modern architecture of the buildings and the serene environment of the campus foster an ambience for the students for creativity and innovation. The classrooms are equipped with state-of-the-art technologies for teaching and learning. The institute is committed to pursue excellence in higher education, research and development in Information Technology (IT) and associated disciplines. It firmly believes in bestowing knowledge dissemination and imparting entrepreneurial skills to the students to enable them to address real world problems. To empower this vision, IIIT-NR fosters state-of-the-art research and product development.