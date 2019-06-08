IIIT-Naya Raipur Commences Admissions for M.Tech. Programs

International Institute of Information Technology, Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR), a State University (recognized by UGC), has commenced admissions for its M.Tech. programs in Communication & Signal Processing, VLSI & Embedded System, Information Security and Data Science & Artificial Intelligence for the Academic Year (2019-2020). The last date for submission of online application forms for the first phase of admissions is 9th June 2019. IIIT-NR is a joint venture between the Government of Chhattisgarh and NTPC. IIIT-NR located at Raipur, is the first Institute in India to offer an M. Tech. program in Data Science & Artificial Intelligence.

IIIT-Naya Raipur

Admission to the 2-year M.Tech. program is only through a valid GATE score. There are two different categories for students to seek admissions which include All India Quota (50%) and Chhattisgarh State Quota (50%). Students with a minimum CPI/CGPA of 6.5 or 60% of marks or first class in the qualifying degree, fulfilling specific requirements for different disciplines are eligible to apply for admission as well as scholarships.

Dr. Pradeep K. Sinha, VC & Director, IIIT Naya Raipur, said, “At IIIT-NR we are mentored by a highly eminent board consisting of Mr. Ajai Chowdhry (Founder-HCL), Prof. Arogyaswami Paulraj (Marconi Award winner & Professor Emeritus-Stanford University) along with other visionaries. We are committed to bring best of the faculty and resources to enable students create solutions for today’s problems and products for the needs of the country, especially to the underprivileged segment.”

Dr. Rajarshi Mahapatra, Dean (Academics), IIIT-NR said, “The students admitted to the M.Tech. programme will receive a monthly Institute scholarship of Rs. 12,400 and are encouraged to present research papers at reputed conferences for which the institute provides financial support. Some of the selected students will be carrying out research abroad with institute financial assistantship up to Rs. 5 Lakhs. This is a unique facility provided by the IIIT-Naya Raipur.”

It may be noted that the top ten technology trends are in the domain of Data Science, Artificial Science, Information security, Communication and Signal Processing. Accordingly, the M.Tech. programs are designed to provide specializations in these industry appropriate fields. Such program offerings not only increase the avenues for M.Tech. students but also provide robust career opportunities.

About IIIT – Naya Raipur

Dr. SPM IIIT-Naya Raipur, established by the International Institute of Information Technology University Act, 2013 of the Government of Chhattisgarh, is a joint venture by Chhattisgarh State Government and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC). Dr. SPM IIIT-NR's fifty-acre residential campus is located in the newly developed smart city of Atal Nagar, approximately 23 kms from the city of Raipur. The vibrant lush green campus of IIIT-NR is enabled with Wi-Fi connectivity, CCTV surveillance, hi-tech security measures and excellent amenities for sports and other recreational activities. The modern architecture of the buildings and the serene environment of the campus foster an ambience for the students for creativity and innovation. The classrooms are equipped with state-of-the-art technologies for teaching and learning. The institute is committed to pursue excellence in higher education, research and development in Information Technology (IT) and associated disciplines. It firmly believes in bestowing knowledge dissemination and imparting entrepreneurial skills to the students to enable them to address real world problems. To empower this vision, IIIT-NR fosters state-of-the-art research and product development.