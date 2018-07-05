IIMB Alumni Announce Third Edition of IIMBue, Annual Leadership Conclave on 20 and 21 July 2018

by businesswireindia.com

Guest Speakers IIMBue 2018’s illustrious list of speakers includes Nirmala Sitharaman (Minister of Defence – Government of India), Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty (Founder, Chairman and MD – Narayana Hrudayalaya), Prakash Padukone (India’s first World No.1 badminton champion), Dr. Hasmukh Adhia (Finance Secretary – Government of India), Nivruti Rai (Country Head – Intel India), Aakash Ambani (Chief of strategy – Jio), Dana Kursh (Consul General of Israel to South of India), Roopa D Moudgil (IGP – Home Guards & Civil Defence), Debjani Ghosh (President NASSCOM) Saul Singer (Co-author of Start-up Nation: The Story of Israel’s Economic Miracle), Dr. K Radhakrishnan (Former Chairman – ISRO), Yasmin Karachiwala (celebrity fitness trainer), and Karan Johar (Indian film director), to name a few.

The Alumni Association of IIM, Bangalore is all set to host the third and thus far, the most ambitious edition of IIMBue, it is annual leadership conclave that has become a global platform for exchange of ideas and stimulating discussions.Buoyed by the success of the last two editions, the third edition, scheduled to be held on 20 and 21 July at Taj Bangalore, promises to be a power-packed event, bringing together globally-renowned thinkers, achievers and policymakers from diverse backgrounds, all on one platform. The theme for this year is ‘Sensing the future’.IIMBue 2018 aims to encourage invigorating conversations and exciting opportunities, with a dash of entertainment and nostalgia. One of the highlights of the two-day event is a conversation between celebrated yogi, mystic and visionary Sadhguru and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh on the DNA of success in the future.From panel discussions on executing leadership and power differently in the 21st century to breakthrough technologies and innovations across science, space and sports, the unique alumni-led leadership conclave promises an impressive line-up of global thought leaders, entrepreneurs, business honchos and policymakers to address complex leadership challenges of the future., said, “Since its inception in 2015, our vision has been to make IIMBue (means ‘to inspire’) the leadership conclave of Southern India. The overwhelming response to the first two editions gave us the confidence to scale this year’s event to a truly international one, with participation from renowned global speakers. From fragile five to a five-trillion-dollar economy, the Indian narrative has come a long way with the current focus being digital economy and young business leaders. We have got the best and the brightest minds across domains on one platform, to help sense the future and develop a shared understanding of the tectonic changes we are experiencing geo-politically, economically, technologically and societally.”IIMBue 2018 will also host theme-based networking sessions, where groups of 30-50 delegates will have the chance to interact informally with special invitees. From ‘Woman Leadership as an Emerging Force’ to ‘Behind the scenes in Startups’ and ‘How marketing is changing in the digital age’ to ‘Managing careers for the long term – marathon or sprint?’, the stage is set for engaging discussions and fresh networking opportunities.Speaking about the event,, said, “Over the last 45 years, IIMB has consistently strived to create impact through thought leadership. IIMBue is an earnest effort to bring the IIMB family – alumni and students – as well as global leaders on a common thought leadership platform to address future challenges and solutions. IIMBue 2018 offers a unique opportunity for the IIMB alumni across the world to foster old connections and make new ones for a better tomorrow.”IIMBue 2018 promises to be an inspiring, fun-filled event with open cocktail dinners as well as a music concert by the talented trio Ambi Subramaniam, Bindu Subramaniam and Mahesh Raghavan. Over 1000 alumni members and guests – CEOs, CXOs, senior management of corporates, VCs and social entrepreneurs from all over the world – are expected to attend IIMBue 2018.The first two editions of IIMBue in 2015 and 2016 – with the themes ‘Engage, Energize and Enhance’ and ‘Multiple facets of leadership: start, scale and disrupt’ respectively – attracted over 2000 IIMB alumni and speakers across diverse fields including Shah Rukh Khan, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Piyush Goyal, Amitabh Kant, Vijay Amritraj, Deepika Padukone, Azim Premji, and Mohandas Pai, to name a few.Source: Businesswire