23 Jun 2018, Edition - 1075, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- Tral, J&K: 8 security personnel injured in a grenade attack
- J&K: All-party meet with Governor NN Vohra has been cancelled
- Bombay HC admits discharge plea of Col. Purohit
- Rahul Gandhi can cross all lines for votes, says Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister
- The Charing Cross rail terminal in London was evacuated following reports of a man on the tracks claiming to carry a bomb
- Update: 1 civilian and 1 cop were killed in the encounter
- 10-year old boy gunned down by a watchman for plucking mangoes from an orchard in Bihar
- Daati Maharaj reaches crime branch as the probe begins on the rape case against him
- J&K: 2 jawaans injured in an encounter in Anantnag
IMS to Offer Scholarships to Meritorious Student
by businesswireindia.com
June 21, 2018
Business Wire India
Institute of Management Studies (IMS), Noida will offer scholarships to meritorious students for higher studies for 2018 batch. The scholarship has been introduced to provide quality education to students from General, Backward and Other Backward Class and Tribal sections of society.
Dr Kulneet Suri, Senior Director IMS Noida said that it is a golden opportunity to grab for students who have cleared their CBSE, ICSE and state 12th board examinations. She mentioned that all students who have passed their twelfth board examinations can apply for the scholarship. For more information, students can visit IMS Noida website at www.imsnoida.com
or call the institute.
Only students with minimum 80 percent marks or more in 12th board examinations can apply. Scholarship forms can be submitted online or offline and the last day for the submission of application forms is 30th June 2018.
Source: Businesswire